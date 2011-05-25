Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 to ship with Android 3.1

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 has been upgraded to ship with Android 3.1, the latest iteration of the Honeycomb OS.

The as-yet unreleased 10-inch slate was previously set to launch with Android 3.0, but that seems a little out-dated since Google announced Android 3.1 at Google I/O earlier this month.

It's still not exactly clear when the lithe Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1's UK release date is, although the chunkier Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1V Vodafone exclusive is already on sale with Android 3.0.

Field day in the marketing department

Samsung has not been afraid to invest in some hyperbole when describing the slate; the web speeds are 'blistering', the multitasking is ninja-like – it's all sounding a bit dangerous if we're honest.

That said, the Galaxy Tab's 1GHz dual-core processor and Flash 10.1 support behind that 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 pixel screen should be pretty nice.

The Android 3.1 software will bring scrollable homescreen widgets, system resource management to extend battery life while multi-tasking and the ability to import photos from a camera or use USB keyboards, mice and trackpads through USB hosting.