Motorola Xoom to get Android 3.2 update in September

Android 3.2 Xooming on to a tablet near you

Motorola has announced that its Honeycomb-running tablet, the Motorola Xoom, is set to get the Android 3.2 update in the UK in September.

The Android 3.2 update will be relatively minor compared to the 3.1 release that Xoom owners were treated to earlier this month.

New features include a number of unspecified "optimisations", pixel-scaled zoom for fixed-size apps intended for smaller screens and the ability to sync media from an SD card.

United States of Android

Lucky Xoom-wielding Yanks have been enjoying the Android 3.2 software for some time now – it's not clear exactly why UK users have had to wait a bit longer for the improvements.

Still, we'd expect Moto products to get a bit of preferential treatment now that it is set to become part of the Google family.

The exact release date for the UK's Motorola Xoom Android 3.2 update hasn't been set, so keep your eyes peeled for a more specific update coming soon.

From The Inquirer