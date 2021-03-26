Microsoft launches two new Xbox Wireless Controllers in India

Microsoft has launched two new Xbox Wireless Controller colour options in India which are called the Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition. Besides this, to celebrate the release of its two new controller designs, Xbox Gear Shop has released a new lineup of apparel.

It chose Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo as the colour inspiration for the first release in the new Xbox Icon Collection, which are set to be a series of limited-run gear inspired by the new elements of the brand.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt has apparently been inspired by the energy and vibrance often found in athletic apparel and sneaker design. This is the newest color in the current generation of Xbox controllers. Electric Volt builds on the same colour theme of Shock Blue and Pulse Red. But features yellow resin not yet seen on Xbox hardware.

The high-vis yellow top case contrasts against the matte black hybrid D-pad while the white back case adds more dimension to the design. Textured grip on the bumpers, triggers, and back case help provide greater control. The new Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt will be available for Rs 5,890 beginning May 20 in India.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition is the third installment in Xbox's Camo series, following the Night Ops Camo and Arctic Camo Special Edition controllers, and first in the latest generation of Xbox controllers. It comes with a palette of deep reds, paired with grey and black.

Daystrike Camo also includes features standard of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers like the Share button, hybrid D-pad, and textured grip on the triggers. As a first, the Daystrike Camo Special Edition incorporates textured grip across the entire top surface of the bumpers. The Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition will be available for Rs 6,390 starting May 20 in most Xbox markets worldwide.

The Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo-inspired apparel will be available in unisex sizes at Xbox Gear Shop beginning April 21. Additionally, Xbox mentions that its efforts to become more sustainable across the Xbox product lifecycle apply to Xbox Wireless Controllers. With the new Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition controllers, it will be incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins for the first time in any Xbox hardware. Both controllers will contain a portion of resins made from recycled materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs and CDs.