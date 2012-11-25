Gangnam Style now the most popular YouTube video ever

Have you perfected the trotting horse?

South Korean pop sensation Psy's Gangnam Style is the most-viewed YouTube clip ever.

The video, famous for its catchy dance routine, has notched up a whopping 815m views since it was posted on YouTube in July.

In the video the 34-year-old rapper busts out his best moves to poke fun at the affluent Gangnam region of Seoul.

Gangnam Style, which is also the most liked video on the sharing site, surpassed the previous record set by Justin Bieber's song Baby, which has 804m views.

Perfecting the trotting horse

Bieber's video benefitted from infinite repeat viewings from swooning teenage 'Beliebers' on its way to the record.

Surely its folks attempting to perfect the 'trotting horse' dance that have allowed Psy to surpass the record?

The dance has become a global craze, with even U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon having a crack, while the video recently won Best Video at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Perhaps in a couple of weeks we'll be writing about Gangnam Style being the first video to surpass one billion views?

Via BBC