Here's every game coming to Ubisoft's Uplay+ subscription service

Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade – it's hard to keep track of all the game subscription services that are popping up. At E3 2019 Ubisoft showed its hand: Uplay+, which would showcase the developer's own catalogue of games, and ahead of its September launch we've finally got a look at the complete list of games it will initially offer subscribers.

It's a good list! While the lineup is unsurprisingly limited to Ubisoft's franchises, meaning the likes of Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy games dominate the list, it's a very complete and deep dive into Ubisoft's catalogue nonetheless.

So, not only do you get recent triple AAA titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey (in its complete 'Ultimate' edition, no less) but also classics of yesteryear like Beyond Good and Evil and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Uplay+: complete launch day games list

Here's the complete list of games heading to Uplay+ at launch:

Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition

Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour

Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition

Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition

Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire

Monopoly PLUS

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep - X Games Gold Edition

The Crew - Ultimate Edition

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition

The Settlers 1 - History Edition

The Settlers 2 - History Edition

The Settlers 3 - History Edition

The Settlers 4 - History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy's EndWar

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Ultimate Year Four Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference - Uplay

Trials Evolution - Gold Edition

Trials Fusion - Standard Edition

Trials Rising - Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition

Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition

World In Conflict - Complete Edition

Zombi

More to come

This is, it should be remembered, just the initial list for the service – Ubisoft intends to put its newest titles onto the service, like Gods and Monsters and Watch Dogs: Legion, as soon as they become available. In some cases games will even launch sooner on Uplay+ than they will elsewhere, while those signed up will get automatic access to any beta tests the developer is running.

It's certainly tempting then – especially if there's one of Ubisoft's big franchises that has always tempted you but remained out of reach.

Uplay+ lands on September 3, and will (at least initially) be for PC players only. It's set to cost $14.99 or €14.99 per month, with UK and AU pricing yet to be announced.