Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now available

Ahead of its E3 2019 press conference Microsoft is revealing details around its upcoming expansions of Xbox Game Pass by opening subscription pages.

First up is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which is now available to everyone after a period of limited availability to some Xbox Insiders.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate essentially rolls together an Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions for £10.99/$14.99 a month, although if you sign up on the Microsoft store now you can take advantage of an introductory offer which will get you the first month for £1/$1.

Fun for all

It's worth noting that when we say Game Pass Ultimate is available to everyone, we really mean everyone as it includes both the console game plan and the PC game plan on top of the Live subscription. This means Ultimate subscribers can play on Xbox One or Windows 10.

For PC players who just want access to Game Pass on its own, Microsoft has also now confirmed details and pricing for Xbox Game Pass on PC. When the beta goes live, the service will cost £4/$5 per month and will include a library of over 100 games.

The library will include titles such as Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and We Happy Few while Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Halo: The Master Chief Collection appear to be “Coming Soon”.

Game Pass on PC will also offer similar discounts to the console service for those looking to purchase their games. Those interested will be able to take advantage of an introductory offer which gives a month of the subscription for £1/$1.

It's expected that we'll hear even more Game Pass news, among other things, from Microsoft at its E3 conference later today. Keep an eye on TechRadar for the latest.