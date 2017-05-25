Heads up, iOS gamers: Dozens of great titles are currently on sale

Although there isn’t any official announcement from Apple, an invisible sale has carved a swathe through some of the App Store’s bigger gaming titles for iOS, dropping a bunch of them to $0.99/£0.99/AU$1.49, and some even coming free.

We’ve scrounged together a list of 12 of the more popular and well-regarded iOS games below. It’s worth noting that not all of these offers are available in every region — and many of the discounts don’t specify an end date — so double-check the price before you pull the trigger.