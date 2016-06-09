5 reasons to get down with the PC Gaming Show on June 13

The personal computer received the attention it deserved at E3 last year thanks to The PC Gaming Show.

Returning at this year's show, it promises to be bigger and better with a new line-up of triple-A titles, seasoned industry veterans and the opportunity to win more PC games than you could bunk off to play.

The festivities kick off at 11.30am PDT on June 13 and the show is being held in The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Oh, and it's free to attend. Click here to reserve your ticket, and if LA is too far away for you then you can watch the show unfold live on YouTube and Twitch.

Click (or tap) on ahead to find out what's in store for this year's show.