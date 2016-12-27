17 best 4K games: the must-play titles to punish your PC

Update: Our latest entry is the gripping depiction of warfare in blistering 4K by Battlefield 1 at #17.

The 4K revolution has arrived on PC, and if your eyes haven't yet dined at the table of Ultra HD gaming, we've tracked down the best 4K games sure to give them a visual feast.

Packing four times as many pixels as common 1080p displays, 3,840 x 2,160 pixel-resolution "4K" monitors can make newer games breathtakingly immersive, and those extra pixels can even help pump life back into older titles using high-resolution texture packs and mods.

Of course, in addition to a 4K monitor, you'll need a beefy gaming rig with a powerful graphics card (or three) to do them justice - because even gorgeous visuals soon wear thin if your frame rate matches your shoe size.

Whether you've already made the leap or are about to, click on to view our best 4K games screenshot gallery. We'll be adding to it as we go along, so drop us a comment below if you'd like to see a particular game make the grade.