Flipkart Big 10 Sale: heavy discounts on phones like iPhone 7, Huawei P9 and more

While Amazon's "Great Indian Sale" is about to culminate, its arch rival Flipkart's "Big 10 Sale" has just started. Flipkart is conducting the "Big 10 Sale" marking the occasion of its 10th anniversary. The sale includes discounts on a wide range of products listed on Flipkart. Moreover, Flipkart collaborated with HDFC bank to offer additional 10 percent discount on its debit and credit cards. The minimum transaction size to avail the card discount is 6,499 and maximum discount per card is Rs. 1500. In this article, we will list the top deals on smartphones.

Premium Phones

Apple iPhone 7 is available for the lowest price ever of Rs. 39,999. If you avail extra exchange offer and card discount, you can grab Google Pixel for as low as Rs. 34,999. Dual-camera phone Huawei P9 can be grabbed for Rs, 29,999 if you avail extra exchange offer of Rs. 10,000. Currently, it is selling for Rs. 29,999. The durable smartphone Moto X Force received a flat discount of Rs. 15,000 bringing down the price to Rs. 19,999. iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 6S are available at Rs. 25,999, Rs. 20,999, and Rs. 33,999 respectively. Moto Z play is retailing at Rs. 22,999.

Mid-range Phones

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64Gb is available at Rs. 14,999 after the price reduction of Rs. 3,000. Surprisingly, the new Moto G5 Plus too got a price cut of Rs. 2000 bringing down the price to 14,999. Moto M is available at a tempting price of Rs. 13,999. Oppo F1s has received a price cut of Rs. 5000 bringing down the final price to Rs. 12,900. Lenovo K5 Note 4Gb/64GB retailing at Rs. 11,499 after a flat discount of Rs. 2000. Lenovo P2 with humungous 5000 mAh battery is up for grab at Rs. 12,999 after a discount of Rs. 4,000.

Budget Phones

Samsung On5 and On7 are selling for Rs. 6,490 and Rs. 7,900 respectively. Panasonic Eluga Ray is available at Rs. 6,999 after a price reduction of Rs. 1000. Panasonic P85 is retailing at Rs. 4,999 post the price cut of Rs. 2000. Lenovo K6 Power is available at a cheap price of Rs. 7,999. Moto E3 Power is selling for Rs. 6,999 after a flat discount of Rs. 1,000.