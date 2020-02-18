Final Fantasy 7 Remake could require over 100GB of free space to install

There's only a few months to wait until Final Fantasy 7 Remake officially releases, but you may want to start making space on your PS4 now because, according to a new leak, the game's install will take up over 100GB of storage.

An art cover for the physical edition of the game was leaked on Twitter (via TweakTown), showing the game's install size as being 100GB. Square Enix has already confirmed the game will be spread over two Blu-ray discs, so that's about 50GB per disc.

Check out the art cover below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be over 100GB pic.twitter.com/WNgBjpgGD7February 17, 2020

That's a huge amount of space required for one game, making it one of the biggest games (in terms of storage) to hit the PS4 - with Red Dead Redemption 2 just slightly bigger at 104GB. To put it in perspective, Uncharted 4 was 64GB and Kojima's Death Stranding was 48GB, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a colossal 175GB.

Not hugely surprising

(Image credit: Square Enix)

While 100GB is a huge amount of storage, and certainly a tall order for some folks still rocking subpar connection speeds, we're not overly surprised considering how detailed Final Fantasy 7 Remake appears to be - and how big the world itself is likely to be.

Plus, it's likely the game is being developed with the PS5 in mind, so we better get used to games of this size.

At least there's the option to install one disc at a time, for those who may not want to go on a game deleting spree, but remember that this is only the first episode of Final Fantasy 7 Remake - there's even more to come. And somehow we doubt they're going to get any smaller...