E3 2019 trailers: the best game trailers

New E3 2019 trailers have dropped over the course of the expo, and the includes some major ones, like the unexpected trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at Nintendo's E3 event.

If you missed any of the biggest E3 trailers, we've go you covered. Here, we've put together a list of every major E3 video so far, including the new Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer from Square Enix.

From the first day of E3, we got a look at EA's sport games, like FIFA 20 and Madden 20, as well as a deep look at the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. There's also a peek at Apex Legends Season 2: Battle Cry.

Day two of E3 brought huge news from Microsoft, with a first look at Xbox Project Scarlett, the new console from the tech giant. Bethesda also showed off some previously unseen games like Deathloop, GhostWire: Tokyo and Bleeding Edge.

Day three brought announcements from Square Enix and Ubisoft, including a look at Watch Dogs Legion We also saw new Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs at AMD's E3 keynote. And, Nintendo capped everything off on Tuesday.

With so much to see, it's natural to have missed some of the best E3 trailers. That's why we've gathered them all here.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 E3 2019 trailer

The trailer for the new Zelda game was a big surprise. It shows us a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While it's unclear what the title is or when it will launch, it appears to take place in the same game world as its predecessor, and even has some hints at a potentially playable Zelda.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There's perhaps no better place for Animal Crossing than the Nintendo Switch, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is bringing it. The game starts off on a deserted island, so you'll get to put your handy resource-gathering and crafting skills to work as you make it livable. The game will launch March 20, 2020.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake E3 trailer

The wait for Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been long, but we got a serious look at the upcoming game this year. We see a detailed look at the city, motorcycle fighting, and even a look at the new in-game combat. The game is coming March 3, 2020 to PS4.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered E3 trailer

For fans of the cuter takes on Final Fantasy, Square Enix also dropped this trailer for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered. The new version comes with an online multiplayer mode will let you caravan with friends. And, it will be available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android late this year or early next year.

Marvel Avengers E3 trailer

While Avengers: Endgame may have been the end of the line for the film franchise, it's not over in the gaming world. The Marvel Avengers: A-Day trailers shows of Square Enix's upcoming game. The trailer is cinematic, but hints at some exciting team-based gameplay using earth's mightiest heroes, including Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Hulk. The game is coming May 2020 to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Outriders E3 2019 trailer

Outrider is the new game from the creators of Gears of War: Judgement and Bulletstorm. The trailer shows off a warring world that appears every bit as action-packed as the studio's other games. It's set to launch in the middle of 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered E3 trailer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake may be getting the most attention, but Square Enix also has Final Fantasy 8 Remastered coming, bringing the classic to current-gen hardware. The trailer shows the improved graphics and offers a 2019 release date for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC's on Steam.

Oninaki E3 2019 trailer

Oninaki is a new RPG from Tokyo RPG Factory published by Square Enix. The trailer gives us a look at the hack-n-slash style gameplay that follows a Watcher who can summon daemons to fight and switch between them at will. Oninaki will launch August 22, 2019 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam on PC.

Watch Dogs: Legion E3 2019 trailer

The trailer for Watch Dogs Legion shows us a post-Brexit London that has taken a major turn for the worse. It's dystopian, with killer drones everywhere, and a surprisingly realistic recreation of London. And, we get to see just how anyone in the game world can be a hacker and become the players character of choice, whether it's an MI-5 operative or an old granny. The game is coming March 6, 2020 to Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia.

Rainbow Six Siege E3 2019 trailer

Ubisoft showed off a stylish trailer for the next season of Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Phantom. The new season includes two new operators, including a dashing secret service agent with a wrist-based gadget and fancy glasses that seem to help him with spotting enemies.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Ubisoft seems to have decided the Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak event was so cool it deserved its own game. So, it's making Rainbow Six: Quarantine. The publisher dropped a cinematic trailer shows a downed operative frantically looking for threats as monstrous voices sound in the distance. No details on the launch are provided, but it will presumably play like a more polished version of the Outbreak event.

Gods & Monsters E3 2019

Gods & Monsters is the new game from the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey. While the trailer doesn't show any gameplay, the game look like a cross between The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's cell-shaded style and Odyssey's game world, with a hero that battles classic mythological beasts wielding the power of the Greek gods. Despite the limited information, the game has a release date of February 25, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad (mobile game) E3 trailer

Fans of Ubisoft's many Tom Clancy games who want something to play on mobile will soon have it in Tom Clancy's Elite Squad. The new mobile game is a tactical combat game featuring popular characters from many Tom Clancy games, including Rainbow Six Siege, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon.