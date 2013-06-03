New Asus 4K computer monitor to debut in June

Get ready for 4K on your desktop

Asus has announced a new 4K computer monitor that will launch in the US this month. Called the PQ321, the new monitor measures 31.5 inches and host an impressive 3840 x 2160 resolution.

Asus is yet to announce a release date for the UK and Australia.

Aside from being one of the few 4K monitors available at the moment, it also boasts a 10-bit RGB "deep colour" technology, LED back-lighting, dual-HDMI ports and a 176-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle.

At 35mm, it is also the thinnest 4K Ultra HD monitor on the market today.

Maxing out the credit card

Although there's no word on price, the PQ321 is unlikely to be kind to your budget. Recent 4K TV announcements have included prices in the £4,000-£5,000 (about AU$6,330-AU$7,920, US$6,100-US$7,630) range.

Asus is also expected to showcase another 39-inch, 4K Ultra HD monitor at the Computex 2013 trade show in Taipei this year.