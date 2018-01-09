AT&T backs out of Huawei US deal

Security concerns appear to have scuppered a deal between AT&T and Huawei, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Huawei had been expected to announce the tie-up in Las Vegas later today but according to the WSJ, AT&T has now walked away from the deal.

No reason was given for the operator's change of heart, although the paper pointed out that a 2012 congressional report had drawn people’s attention to state-sponsored espionage by Chinese companies, highlighting Huawei in particular.

Anyone hoping for an official statement will be disappointed: both AT&T and Huawei are remaining tight-lipped about the situation for now.

Phones still available

Huawei phones will still be available in the US but won’t be part of bundling deal with the operator. In a statement, Huawei spokesman Charles Zinkowski said the company would announce new products for the US market later today “including availability” but did not give further details. Huawei phones are available for purchase in the United States but have never been distributed by a major carrier.

“Over the past five years Huawei has proven itself by delivering premium devices with integrity globally and in the US market.”