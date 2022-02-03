AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream 2022: how to watch online without cable

Audio player loading…

Part elite tournament, part Caddyshack, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of the most fun events on the PGA Tour, as the world's top golfers buddy up with a host of famous faces. Gophers beware, Bill Murray and Canelo are two of this year's headliners. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream online from anywhere in the world, with or without cable.

The Buffalo Bills' superstar QB Josh Allen, soccer icon Mia Hamm, and War Machine Don Cheadle are some of the other standout names in action in Pebble Beach this week, and let's hope they haven't quit their day jobs.

The tournament comprises a simultaneous individual competition (restricted to the pros) and a pro-amateur shootout contested by teams, played with the better ball format.

Daniel Berger won last year's stripped-back tournament by holing a sensational 30-foot eagle with his very last stroke, and he's back to defend his crown against a strong field, which features Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner and Pebble Beach Pro-Am old-timers David Duval and Davis Love III.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream from anywhere this week, so that you won't miss a moment.

Watch every AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am session on ESPN+

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022 on ESPN+ $6.99/m

ESPN+ is the only place to watch every single session of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99. Now go enjoy the golf.

How to watch a Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf live stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you happen to be abroad do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

US: Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022 on cable TV

Golf fans based in the US can watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Golf Channel and CBS on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch every session of the tournament. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday and Friday; and from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. CBS is showing the action from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Saturday; and from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Thursday, Friday and saturday, and at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT on Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

US: Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022 without cable

If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Another great option is FuboTV, a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and CBS in its Starter plan. It costs $65 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Lastly, there's the ESPN Plus which, as mentioned above, is the best place to catch all of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am sessions. It's $6.99 per month, and you can save cash by committing to the $69.99 per year option or the $13.99 per month combined ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle. Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am online from abroad Using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

How to get a Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from February 3-6, starting at 4.30pm GMT for Rounds 1, 2 and 3, and at 3.30pm for Round 4. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 7am AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 5am for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the afternoons. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Canada: Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.