Here's when Amazon Black Friday deals begin in 2020

Get ready for Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals as soon as next month, according to one leak that says the retailer's discounts will start at the end of October.

The early Amazon Black Friday date is Monday, October 26, reports Tamebay, a publication for Amazon Marketplace sellers, and will last three weeks, until Thursday, November 19. That's one week ahead of Black Friday 2020 on Friday, November 27.

Amazon Black Friday 2020 will be different in one more way: it'll be open to buyers who aren't paying Prime subscribers, according to the leak. That's not only important to consumers, but also struggling retailers who need as wide of a consumer base as possible.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/@Hadrian)

Amazon's longest Black Friday yet

If Amazon Prime Day deals begin on October 26, that's a whole month of discounts leading up to Black Friday 2020. Although the early deals period is said to be only three weeks long, Amazon is likely to have discounts between the end of the early deals on November 19, and Black Friday a week later on November 29.

On top of that, sometime in early October, we expect the Amazon Prime Day 2020 date to happen, as the CFO of the company promised it'll happen in the fourth quarter of 2020. Any date later than that will clash with Black Friday deals.

So either Monday, October 5, or Monday, October 12, will see Amazon shift to mega deals that will likely last until Cyber Monday 2020. That's a long season of discounts, but something consumers, manufacturers and sellers need coming out of Covid-19 – and Amazon may need in Walmart Plus turns out to be a big hit in the US.