How to watch Mike online: stream the new Hulu Original series from anywhere

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion who left an indelible mark on the profession – and Evander Holyfield’s left ear – is the subject of this fascinating 8-part drama, an unauthorised account of a life that attempts to combine headline-grabbing moments with intimate character study. We detail how to watch Mike online below – and FREE for 30 days when you subscribe to Hulu (opens in new tab).
Premieres: Thursday, August 25 at 3am ET/PT
New episodes: every Thursday until October 6
Starring: Trevante Rhodes, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Ethan Barrett, Russell Hornsby, Scott McDonald, Jackie Sanders, Li Eubanks, Greg Kaston.
Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)
International streams: Disney Plus via Star (opens in new tab) (CA, UK, AU)
Five years after the Academy Award-winning I, Tonya, the same creative team return with another take on a controversial sporting figure. This time it’s Tyson, thrillingly embodied by Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes as he narrates the events of this multi-faceted figure’s life through a series of flashbacks.
From a turbulent childhood and multiple arrests, to being adopted by legendary trainer Cus D’Amato (played by Harvey Keitel), there’s no shortage of drama. Expect a reprisal of the infamous “Bite Fight” of 1997, the toxic fallout of his marriage to Robin Givens (Laura Harrier, BlacKkKlansman) – who described their relationship as “pure hell” – and the elation of being the youngest person ever to win a heavyweight championship.
And Tyson isn’t the only larger-than-life personality featured here, with Greg Kaston playing the political activist and Baptist minister Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Russell Hornsby (Creed II) making an appearance as infamous boxing promoter Don King.
Mike promises to be a knockout series, and you can stream it now with our guide below explaining how to watch Mike online – and exclusive to Hulu in the US (opens in new tab).
How to watch Mike online FREE on Hulu in the US
Mike lands on Hulu (opens in new tab) from Thursday, August 25 with a double whammy of two episodes, available to stream from 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT. And there'll be another 6 to follow over the subsequent weeks.
Hulu prices and plans (opens in new tab) are available from just $6.99 a month. Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial (opens in new tab) to new subscribers, which means you could work your way through plenty of great TV shows – like Under the Banner of Heaven (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) The Kardashians, and Only Murders in the Building (opens in new tab) – before having to pay a dime.
To get the ultimate value, though, purchase Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.
Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial (opens in new tab) today.
How to watch Mike online in Canada
The first two episodes of this anticipated sporting biopic will be available on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) from Thursday, August 25 in Canada, via the platform’s star hub.
The Star hub on Disney Plus is a Hulu-surrogate available to international viewers only, providing more grown-up content like Solar Opposites, Big Sky, Love, Victor and Desperate Housewives for you to enjoy.
While there is no Disney Plus free trial (opens in new tab), currently a monthly Disney Plus subscription costs a very affordable $11.99 CAD. But there's a saving to be had if you sign up for the year, with an annual subscription costing $119.99 CAD.
How to watch Mike online in Australia
Mike can be found on Disney Plus in Australia too, where it will debut on Thursday, August 25 as part of the international Star hub. Other new blockbuster content includes the brilliant Predator prequel, Prey (opens in new tab), and Fox animated sitcom The Bob’s Burgers Movie (opens in new tab).
Disney Plus currently costs $11.99 AUD a month in Australia. But you can choose to save over 15% if you purchase an annual subscription for $119.99 AUD.
How to watch Mike online in the UK
UK fans of the boxing legend will have to wait until September 8 until Mike lands its K.O blow on Disney Plus. But when it does, the first six of eight total episodes will be ready for you to binge, with the final two coming to the platform less than a week later on September 14.
Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month in the UK (or £79.90 for an annual subscription), and plays host to a massive library of family entertainment, including almost the entire Disney, Star Wars and Marvel cinematic library and spin offs, plus more adult fare with the Star hub (Die Hard, Predator, the Alien films) and National Geographic content.
Other great shows on Disney Plus include Pam & Tommy (opens in new tab), The Walking Dead (opens in new tab), Pistol (opens in new tab) and The Dropout (opens in new tab). Take a look at all the rest of the best Disney Plus shows that you can stream right now (opens in new tab).