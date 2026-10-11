The mornings are just starting to draw in, and if the idea of waking up to darkness fills you with doom and gloom, perhaps it's time to invest in a sunrise alarm clock (sometimes called a wakeup light). The idea is simple: these lamps are designed to brighten gradually in the morning, to rouse you gently from your slumber in a way that mimics the sun.

They're also meant to help you dodge that groggy feeling you get when you're awoken aggressively from deep sleep, so you're more alert and better equipped to tackle the day. I've tested a few sunrise alarms, and can confirm they're a whole lot gentler and more soothing than an aggressive phone alarm bleeping you awake.

There's a wide range of options on the market. At the cheapest end of the scale you'll find wakeup lights that just have a basic, brightening setting. More advanced options let you choose the duration of brightening and can offer a range of sounds to go with the light; Lumie's priciest options offer a massive range of sounds, from rainfall to kittens purring, cafe noises, tree frogs and even ping pong. My top tip is not to pick a noise that might naturally occur in your bedroom — I chose birdsong, and mistook seagulls having a midnight chat for my call to start getting ready for work.

Many sunrise alarms also have features to help you drop off peacefully on those dark winter evenings. Look for a sunset feature — which dims gently over a period, to help you wind down — and white noise options, if that's something that helps you drop off. If you're hunting for an all-in-one solution, a number of models have radio built-in too.

Lumie's Bodyclock range is one of the most popular sunrise alarm lineups. I've tried a couple of these and was impressed, but they're not the only option on the market. Scroll down for a roundup of well-reviewed wakeup lights from respected brands including Philips Hue, Beurer and Hatch.

Rise and shine

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