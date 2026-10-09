IKEA's new alarm clock will charge your phone and give you temperature and humidity readings — and I'm hoping it launches worldwide
There's lots to like here
- The Stengrönska is an affordable new alarm clock from IKEA
- It can charge your phone and display temperature and humidity data
- For now it's only available in IKEA stores in Japan and China
On top of all its other home goods, IKEA has a new alarm clock for your consideration — and the gadget goes beyond the standard duties of telling the time and making sure you drag yourself out of bed in the mornings.
It's called the IKEA Stengrönska (via Notebookcheck), and it's wide and short and flat: 17 cm x 16 cm x 3.6 cm (6.7 inches x 6.3 inches 1.4 x inches). That's partly so you can put your phone on the alarm clock and use the Stengrönska as a wireless charger.
Two other cool party tricks that the device brings with it are temperature and humidity readings, so you can keep tabs on your bedroom environment and make sure everything is set up just right for the best sleep possible.
The screen comes with an adjustable backlight and shows the time in a 24-hour or 12-hour format, with the date and day of the week also on display. You can set up to three alarms, with volume settings you can configure as needed.
More well-being
There's an all-important snooze function here, though it seems to be fixed at nine minutes. If you know you absolutely have to get up at a certain time you'll need to do some quick math to work out how many nine-minute intervals you've got left.
Around the back we've got toggles for the alarms and the volume dial, as well as a USB-C port, so you can charge up a nearby gadget with a cable as well as using the top of the Stengrönska as a wireless charger.
IKEA is positioning it as a preferable alternative to using your phone for alarms and checking the time: "you can reduce your reliance on your mobile phone," reads the official blurb, which means "less screen time — more well-being!"
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The only downside is that the device is only on sale in Japan and China for now (the Japan price is ¥4,999, about $32 / £24 / AU$45). We've asked IKEA about international availability, and will update this article if we hear back.
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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