IKEA has launched its second-hand resale platform in the UK

The 'second-hand Marketplace' lets you buy or sell 'pre-loved' IKEA products

The service is already live in seven other countries including Sweden

IKEA's second-hand marketplace for buying and selling "pre-loved" products directly with other IKEA fans has just launched in the UK, making it a fresh alternative to the likes of Facebook Marketplace, eBay and Vinted.

You can now go to the official page for IKEA's second-hand marketplace and list your current or older IKEA home furnishing products, with the exception of mattresses, appliances and food. Alongside furniture, the site include categories for IKEA lighting, smart home and home electronics.

Selling an item promises to be pretty straightforward — you either upload a photo or search your previous IKEA purchases (once you've logged in). There's also a manual listing option if neither of those work.

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IKEA will automatically pull in info like measurements for the listing. Sellers can choose to receive their payment as cash or in the form of an IKEA digital refund card, with the latter giving you a 15% top-up on the price.

IKEA's second-hand marketplace is already live in Sweden, Spain, Norway, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Poland, so the system is already tried-and-tested elsewhere. There are currently no commission fees to pay for buyers or sellers in the UK, but that will change from 2027...

Will it remain free?

(Image credit: IKEA)

While this service is currently free for IKEA Family members (which is the company's free loyalty scheme), IKEA says that from January 1, 2027 buyers will need to pay a 5% 'buyer protection' fee to cover payment and support.

This means that the next few months will be a good time to test-drive IKEA's new platform and sell your old furniture, or snap up some even bigger bargains.

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The likes of Vinted and eBay already charge small buyer fees (ranging from 2%-8% of the list price) for those who are buying from private sellers — these are typically called 'platform protection' fees and can help if the item you buy is lost or damaged. Facebook Marketplace, meanwhile, is free for local collections, but charges a 10% selling fee for items that are delivered.

This means that, in 2026 at least, IKEA's new second-hand marketplace will likely prove very popular compared to its rivals. Of course, all items have to be "in good working condition" and be genuine IKEA products, so no hacked furniture or modified creations are allowed.

If you do sell something, IKEA says the payment will be released to you 48 hours after the buyer confirms they’ve accepted your item. If you have any more questions about the service, check out the FAQ section at the bottom of IKEA's official page, or let us know in the comments below.

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