I test over a dozen coffee makers every year here at TechRadar, and the Philips LatteGo 5500 Series is one of the best I've ever used for making deliciously creamy lattes and cappuccinos — so I was delighted to see that it's received a huge 25% price cut for International Coffee Day. Right now, you can pick up the Philips LatteGo 5500 Series at for just £499.99 at Amazon (was £669.99 ).

This fully automatic coffee maker is perfectly designed for smaller households, and keeps milk, beans, and water fresh for better-tasting coffee. In fact, I called it "the perfect espresso machine for one or two people" in my full review.

This is an early Prime Big Deal Days offer, so you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to grab it, but new and returning subscribers can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial that will cover the whole sale.

Today's best Philips LatteGo 5500 Series deal

Philips LatteGo 5500 Series: was £669.99 now £499.99 at Amazon This fully automatic coffee maker has dropped to its lowest-ever price with this early Prime Big Deal Days offer. It's one of my all-time favourites, and highly recommended if you want perfectly prepared lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos at the press of a button.

All Philips espresso machines I've tested brew excellent espresso, but the standout feature here is the clever milk system, which creates silky foam with exactly the right texture, and dispenses it through a carafe that breaks down into three dishwasher-safe parts. Milk never enters the coffee maker, and there are no awkward pipes or tubes, so everything stays fresh and hygienic.

As you can see from the photo below, the results are exceptional, and unlike some other automatic coffee machines I've tested., the LatteGo 5500 Series handles dairy and plant-based milks equally well.

The ceramic grinder is another standout feature, offering some super-fine grind settings to help you get the best flavour from your beans. The 5500 Series is also surprisingly quiet, making only a hum when grinding coffee and pumping water.

If you're on the lookout for a great coffee maker in time for Christmas, this is an excellent choice — and with such a huge price cut, it's even easier to recommend.

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