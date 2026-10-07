Rain is falling outside, and I am wearing two jumpers as I work from my home office. It does not feel like quite the right time to be purchasing a portable air conditioning unit — and yet that is exactly what I am about to suggest.

You see, not only are portable ACs finally starting to come back into stock, but some of them are even on sale as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales event (running 6 and 7 October). I've rounded up said deals below. And here's my rationale for buying now, rather than waiting:

1. They will sell out again

Portable AC units sold out before the first heatwave had even finished, and remained rarer than hen's teeth throughout the rest of the summer. I anticipate a similar scenario next summer. Right now, you have a selection of options to choose from (not just the dregs of what's left in stock), and some of the are even discounted.

2. They have winter-friendly functions

You might not be getting any use out of the AC functions for a while, but a number of these units have secondary functions that will help them earn their floor space during the colder months. Many double as dehumidifiers, which can be very useful for drying clothes indoors during the winter (I made liberal use of this drying method when I lived in a basement flat). A few can also operate as a heater.

3. You'll be grateful next summer

Unfortunately, scorching summers are set to become the norm, and a portable AC can be a game-changer when it comes to keeping cool. I bought one at the start of the summer and it's one of the best investments I've made — it meant I was able to sleep well at night, even when it was really very hot.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Scroll down for a roundup of the discounted models at Amazon, plus some more full-price options from trusted brands like Meaco and Dreo. My top tip when choosing is to opt for as high a BTU value as you can afford. This stands for British Thermal Units, and it indicates how efficiently the appliance processes air. For a medium-to-large room, a BTU of 10,000 or over is ideal.

Cool customers

More Prime Day deals in the UK