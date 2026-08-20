Ditching my plastic air fryer for the non-toxic Ninja Crispi Pro was the best kitchen upgrade I made this year

The Ninja Crispi Pro arrived in Australia only in June this year, and I immediately wanted it. You see, I'd been eyeing the standard Ninja Crispi for a while because the nonstick coating of the trays in my two-drawer air fryer was coming off. My research told me that it wasn't toxic, but I was still concerned.

So it was serendipitous that the larger Crispi Pro came along just when I was ready to ditch my old air fryer — and at a price that wasn't all that much more over the standard Crispi. For AU$399 RRP, it may not be 'cheap' but it sure is good value considering how well it's performed in the last couple of months I've had mine. So much so that I don't regret ditching my previous air fryer that was more versatile thanks to a steam functionality as well.

Right now, the Crispi Pro is going slightly cheaper as well, down to AU$322 on Amazon and at JB Hi-Fi, and available in four colour options.

Save 19% (AU$77) Ninja Crispi Pro: was AU$399 now AU$322 at Amazon Don't be fooled by Amazon's list price — Ninja released the Crispi Pro for AU$499 initially, but it's been available for AU$399 RRP since its June launch. Even though it's a small saving, it's absolutely worthwhile even at full price, not just because of the non-toxic glass containers, but also its overall performance.

I may not have done TechRadar's Ninja Crispi Pro review, but I wholeheartedly agree with its high star rating and, for me, it comes down to the glass containers more than the performance — all the best air fryers in Australia offer excellent cooking results, but few are as safe as glass.

Glass is also remarkably easy to clean — just chuck it in the dishwasher without even having to think about it or soak it in the sink if you have caked-in food on the sides and a light scrubbing will have it sparkling again.

I also appreciate the bigger container's massive 5.7L capacity, something that most two-drawer air fryers don't offer (for context, you get about 4L to 4.5L at most in the average dual-basket models). You don't have to worry about picking the smallest chicken to roast, for example, and can make fries or wedges for up to 10 people.

(Image credit: Karen Freeman / Future)

The smaller 2.3L container is fine for making dishes for a single person, but I would be careful with what I put in there. Chicken drumsticks, for example, have a little height to them and when I tried cooking two in the smaller container, the raw and cooked results scraped against the rubber gasket around the top heating element of the appliance every time I took the container out or replaced it on the modular stand.

Sitting higher within the machine also means that the food is close to the heating element on the top of the appliance, so if the food you're cooking splutters, you'll need to ensure you clean the heating element after each use to prevent burns and subsequent deterioration in performance.

However, 'flatter' foods like a fillet of fish, fries or some vegetables for roasting is fine in the smaller basket.

Ninja also has a 3.2L container as well, but you'll need to buy that separately. Personally, I'd have preferred the 3.2L and 5.7L dishes to be the default options, with the 2.3L being the additional purchase, but that's not a complaint in any way; it's a reflection of my own needs.

The fact that all the containers come with airtight lids is also a tick in my books. Got leftovers? Leave them in the container, cover and pop in the fridge, then just reheat in the air fryer itself. That's less cleaning up!

Despite the two containers, the Crispi Pro doesn't take up too much space on the kitchen counter. In fact, its footprint is about half that of my previous dual-basket air fryer, and most of us would be able to stow away a small glass container in a drawer or cabinet. And I now no longer worry about black bits contaminating my food.

If you're keen on an air fryer upgrade, I'd highly recommend the Ninja Crispi Pro but, if you don't need to feed an army, even the standard Ninja Crispi is a good option (it just has smaller containers).