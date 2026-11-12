Black Friday has come early for the Apple Watch Series 12, with a massive 20% saving

Apple launched the newest iteration of its mainline wearable, the Apple Watch Series 12, in September, alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 4, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the much-anticipated iPhone Duo foldable.

Knowing Apple, we anticipated that these devices would be unlikely to see any discounts until much later in their lifecycles, so it was a pleasant surprise seeing the Apple Watch Series 12 already getting a 20% discount on Amazon Australia — and its Black Friday event hasn’t even kicked off yet!

In fact, it seems Amazon is in a particularly giving mood when it comes to Apple, as the AirPods Pro 3 and Max 2 models are also discounted right now.

Save 20% (AU$132) Apple Watch Series 12: was AU$649 now AU$517 at Amazon Our Apple Watch Series 12 review called it the best mainline version of the wearable in years, and is a compelling upgrade option for anyone using a Series 9 or older. It features a new S11 chip, providing smooth, responsive performance, and our reviewer also praised the Readiness Score and the newly refreshed Health Sensing System, as well as the all-day battery life. This price is available for both the 42mm (S/M) and 46mm (M/L) sizes, but only for select colours.

The main hardware upgrade from the Series 11 to the 12 is the new S11 chip, but Apple has also doubled RAM from 2GB to 4GB, and also added a Ceramic Shield 2 glass cover for extra durability.

The heart rate monitor is swapped for a new Health Sensing System with a new optical and electrical sensors that track heart rate every 5 seconds (compared to periodic tracking) and measure heart rate variability (HRV) more often.

Our reviewer found the Series 12 to be a comfortable everyday smartwatch, and also slim and compact enough for wearing it overnight for sleep tracking and to get a more accurate Readiness Score.

Not quite the Apple wearable you want? While the more rugged Apple Watch Ultra 4 isn’t discounted on Amazon yet, the Apple Watch SE 3 from last year is also discounted at 21% off or AU$317.