Purple is ending the year with a bang, thanks to this better-than-Black-Friday mattress deal

After a slightly lukewarm Black Friday sale, Purple has proved that patience pays off with an excellent deal to round the year out. Right now, there's $400 off all sizes of the Purple Plus mattress, as well as up to $400 off the Purple Original. These are among the cheapest prices we've seen all year for the Purple Plus and Original, and we don't think this discount will last. What a way to end 2023!

The Purple Plus and Original have a feel unique among the best mattresses, thanks to the proprietary Purple GelFlex Grid technology. A bouncy and elastic layer, it features a grid design that immediately adapts to your shape, hugging every contour for a fully supportive feel. And because it's built from a gel material, instead of a traditional foam, it holds the body without holding onto heat. This cooling and supportive comfort has made it one of the best mattresses for back pain.

Purple mattress deals aren't the evergreen sales we see from other mattress brands, so when a discount hits, we recommend buying. Purple does typically run this $400 off deal a few times throughout the year, but we've never seen it bettered.

Purple Plus mattress Queen size: was $1,895 now $1,495 at Purple



Overview: Delivering an excellent combination of cooling and support, the Purple Plus mattress is a soothing choice for anyone suffering from back pain. The GelFlex Grid technology gives it a unique feel among mattresses, and the adaptive surface provides cushioning exactly where it's needed, making it comfortable for a wide range of sleep styles. The edge support is average, but the motion isolation and temperature regulation are both high quality.



Price history: Purple doesn't run evergreen sales, and while this $400 off deal does pop up a few times a year, we never quite know when it's going to hit. On Black Friday, there was only $300 off, so who knows when this offer will come around again. Buy now, for the best price we expect to see from Purple.



Extras: The Purple Plus is a premium mattress, so we'd expect premium extras – and it doesn't quite deliver. Still, the 100-night trial and 10-year guarantee are good enough.

Buy it if...

✅ You suffer from back pain: The Purple Plus uses proprietary GelFlex Grid technology to create a sleep surface that molds to your body. It's firm where you need it to be firm and soft where you need it to be soft. The Plus also features ample layers of cushioning, which are great for achy joints.



✅ You get hot in the night: Rating highly in our best cooling mattress guide, the open cell design of the GelFlex Grid allows air to circulate freely as you sleep. Even though the mattress hugs your body, it won't trap heat, so you can sleep cooler.



✅ You want a mattress with a unique feel: The Purple Plus and Purple mattress have a feeling like no other – bouncy, contouring, sometimes soft, sometimes firm. If you want the Purple finish, you need a Purple mattress, and the $400 off sale is the best time to buy it.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You have a tight budget: Even with this top discount, the Purple Plus is still a premium model. The Purple Original is a more affordable alternative (with slightly less cushioning) and right now the Original queen is just $999 – one of the best prices we've ever seen it.

❌ You need strong edges: For those with limited mobility, the weaker edges of the Purple Plus can make it hard to push out of bed. It can also be an issue for bed sharers who need space to stretch out. Our DreamCloud mattress review found this luxury hybrid had reliable edge support, and there's 40% off in the winter sale.



❌ You want a memory foam hug (or a traditional feel): The unique feel of the Purple Plus can be both a benefit and a downside. For a memory foam hug, the Nectar mattress is 40% off right now, and we noted a slow sink-in repsonse during our Nectar Memory foam mattress review.