Mattress Firm after Christmas sales: the best deals to buy today
If you're looking to upgrade your sleep setup, the Mattress Firm after Christmas sales are a great time to do it – here are the best deals
If you're thinking of upgrading your sleep setup for 2024, Mattress Firm is a pretty good place to look. Big discounts are common and there's a huge range to explore. This bed specialist carries options from some of the very best mattress brands, including Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Purple and Nectar. There are also a couple of exclusive ranges from Sleepy's and Tulo.
Such a wide range of mattresses means it's pretty easy to narrow things down by mattress type – memory foam, innerspring, bed in a box, hybrid – and budget. Once you've chosen your model, we'd actually recommend shopping around a bit and making sure it isn't cheaper elsewhere. Mattress Firm runs regular, and generous, deals, but it's rare that buying via a third party will yield lower prices than going to the brand's own website, and buying straight from a brand often makes customer service elements easier, too.
Read on for your guide to the best winter deals at Mattress Firm, or if you're just bargain-hunting in general, head to our TechRadar after Christmas sales roundup.
Purple mattress at Mattress Firm
Purple USP is its GelFlex Grid. The bouncy, stretchy, elastic grid layer appears in all of its mattresses, and allows the surface to meld to the sleeper's body shape, providing custom cushioning. It won't feel like a traditional hybrid, or even your classic memory foam, but many people find it excels when it comes to support, and it won't trap heat like some foams can, either.
Mattress Firm carries the original Purple mattress, the upgraded Purple Plus, and the wildly expensive and decadent Purple Rejuvenate. Before you buy, definitely check the Purple website to make sure your chosen model isn't cheaper there. Purple mattress sales happen semi-regularly, and generally deliver some decent discounts. Plus, going direct to the brand often comes with some perks (apart from anything, it typically makes the trial and warranty situation more straightforward).
Serta mattresses at Mattress Firm
Serta is one of the main brands sold via Mattress Firm, and there's a massive range of models to choose from. Most are hybrids models (which layer foams and springs) and many feature a Euro-top or pillow-top, so this is a great brand to explore if you prefer a traditional look and feel, perhaps with a touch of luxury. Check out some of our top deals picks from the Mattress Firm winter sales below:
Serta Azure Bay mattress: was
$799.99 now from $399.99 at Mattress Firm
This 11" tall hybrid has a firm feel, which means it'll be well suited to back or stomach sleepers, and anyone suffering from back pain. The design includes various foams and coils, to offer breathable support and cushioning. With 50% off, a queen size is just under $500, which is an absolute bargain.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte: was
$899.99 now from $450 at Mattress Firm
This 11.5" tall is a hybrid mattress, combining gel-infused foam and coils. The medium-plush feel (i.e. fairly soft) will be best suited to side sleepers and lightweight people, who will benefit from the extra softness and give. The winter sales knock 49% off MSRP, which means a queen size is now $550.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Sleep Excellence Mattress: was
$1,999.99 now from $799.99 at Mattress Firm
Amp up the luxury by opting for a pillow-top mattress. This one has a medium feel, which means it'll suit a wide range of people and preferences, although will probably feel comfiest to side sleepers. A massive 60% off MRSP takes the price of a queen size down to $999.99.
Nectar mattresses at Mattress Firm
Nectar is an ultra-popular bed in a box brand, and it sells a very limited range (two) at Mattress Firm.
It's definitely worth checking for a winter sales discount at Mattress Firm, but really we'd usually recommend buying direct from Nectar instead. There's a much wider range – including our best memory foam mattress (the Nectar Original Memory Foam mattress), and hybrid versions of most of its mattresses. Aftercare is typically more straightforward when buying direct from the brand, and as Nectar offers some of the best perks of any sleep brand – a fully year's trial and forever warranty – that's worth factoring in.
Wherever you choose to buy, expect a great value, reliable bed-in-a-box that will suit a wide range of people.
Beautyrest mattresses at Mattress Firm
There are plenty of Beautyrest beds available via Mattress Firm, with strong discounts in the after Christmas sales. You should be able to find something to suit your sleep style and budget – the range includes simple, wallet-friendly hybrids, more luxurious pillow-top models and contouring memory foam mattresses.
It's worth double-checking the Beautyrest website to make sure your chosen mattress isn't cheaper there, before purchasing. (Some options, like the Beautyrest Black, which we consider one of the best luxury mattresses around, aren't available via Mattress Firm.) Browse the best bargains below...
Beautyrest Silver mattress: was
$1,199.99 now from $578.99 at Mattress Firm
If you have a bad back, sleep on your stomach, or are heavier in weight, you might well benefit from the extra support offered by an extra-firm mattress. That's exactly what this is, with sturdy pocket coils topped with cushioning foams. The winter sale knocks 51% off, taking the price of a queen size down to $675.99.
Beautyrest BR800 Plush Pillow Top Mattress: was
$919.99 now from $459.99 at Mattress Firm
This tall, 13.5" mattress will pillow top has a luxurious look and feel. It's plush, so be for lightweight people and side sleepers. With 50% off in the after Christmas sales, a queen size is $609.99.
Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm Mattress: was
$999.99 now from $799.99 at Mattress Firm
This mattress is designed specifically to offer enhanced support in the central third, beneath your lumbar. The design combines pocket coils and carbon-infused memory foam. There's 20% off MSRP in the after Christmas sales, which takes the price of a queen size down to $999.99.
