Nectar mattress prices plummet in massive early Black Friday sale

This is not a drill: the Nectar 40% off pre-Black Friday flash sale is here, bringing with it major discounts across the full mattress range. Based on previous years, this sale will deliver lower prices than we'll see for the rest of the year.

Most brands save their best prices for the Black Friday mattress deals, but Nectar tends to buck this trend by offering the biggest discount in an early November flash sale, and then reverting to its standard offer for Black Friday itself. In short, if you want a Nectar, now's the time to buy.

We're big fans of this Nectar's mattresses, and the all-foam Nectar original in particular. This mattress tops our best memory foam mattress ranking and holds a spot high up in our overall best mattress guide too. In our Nectar mattress review, we found it hit the sweet spot between quality and affordability, and our testers were especially impressed with the motion isolation and pressure relief.

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend this mattress to:

Nectar Memory Foam mattress



Price (queen size): $659 at Nectar



Overview: The Nectar Original is a 12-inch tall, all-foam mattress with a medium-firm feel that will suit a wide range of sleepers. There's a little of that distinctive memory foam hug and plenty of pressure relief, but not so much you'll feel like you're being enveloped. Price history: There's never not a Nectar mattress deal on, but this one is unusually good. The regular sale – the one that has been running pretty much all year – knocks 33% off, which means a queen size Nectar Memory Foam mattress costs $699. In the current sale, the same model is $659. These 40% off flash sales don't crop up often. Nectar has run two this year: one in August and one in March. The first of those two delivered the year's lowest prices (a queen was $629), due to a lower MSRP. However, we're very unlikely to see prices drop that low again. We're almost certain the current deal has the cheapest prices we'll see this holiday season. Extras: All Nectar mattresses come with a full year's sleep trial, which matches the longest you'll find anywhere, and is especially generous for a mattress in this price bracket. It's also backed by a forever warranty, which again matches the industry best.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a good-quality all-rounder: The Nectar's medium-firm feel will suit most sleep styles and body types, and the memory foam provides a nice amount of pressure-reliving cradling, without that divisive quicksand feel. The design is simple but effective.

✅ You typically lie on your side: The Nectar's foam layers mold gently around the sleeper's joints in a way that's especially comfortable in a side-lying position. We rate this amongst the best mattresses for side sleepers – there's enough give in the surface that you won't end up with pressure building up in the shoulders and hips in this position.



✅ You want great value for money: There are cheaper mattresses on the market, but the Nectar is one of the best value for money. It's durable and with good build quality, and the 365-night trial and lifetime warranty, as well as free shipping and returns, amp up your value for money.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep hot: All-foam mattresses can sleep a bit warm. While our testers were pretty impressed with the Nectar's temperature regulation properties, those who run hot at night might be better off with the Cocoon Chill. This is a similar model with a phase-change cooling cover – see exactly how it compares in our Nectar vs Cocoon Chill face-off. Alternatively, invest in something more specialist from our best cooling mattress picks.



❌ You tend to sleep on your back or stomach: Habitual back or stomach sleepers tend to need a slightly firmer mattress to ensure their spine is properly supported. If the mattress is too soft, the sleeper's hips will sink too far in, which can lead to back pain developing over time. Most average or lightweight back/stomach sleepers should be okay on the Nectar, but those 230lb above should seek something firmer. The Awara Natural Hybrid might work well – this is a firmer latex foam mattress, and it's also cheaper than usual at the moment.

❌ You need something even cheaper: The Nectar is great value – and cheaper than usual at the moment – but if you're on a really tight budget, consider the Siena mattress. It comes from the same parent company as Nectar. We're reviewing it at the moment and are very impressed. It's one of the very best budget mattresses around.