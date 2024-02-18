Early Tempur-Pedic Presidents’ Day deal slices over $1k off these premium mattresses

Want to fall asleep on the mattress equivalent of a marshmallow? Tempur-Pedic beds are known for their super sink-in comfort and right now, the most affordable Tempur mattress is even more budget-friendly, with 30% off the Tempur-Cloud in the Presidents' Day sale.

We explored the soft cushioning of the Cloud in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review, and while it's a bit of a divisive feel, this is undoubtedly a bed with a sumptuous kind of luxury. If you want a bed that feels like you're being cradled by a supportive cloud, then this might be the best mattress for you.

We've seen this 30% off Tempur-Pedic mattress deal before on occasion, but it's not a saving we see all the time, and it's very rarely bettered. So if you've been considering the Tempur-Cloud, now is the time to buy. If this isn't what you're after, head across to our Presidents' Day mattress deals hub, where we've rounded up all the best savings. Otherwise, read on to find out everything you need to know about this Tempur-Cloud saving...

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress Queen size: was $1,999 now $1,399.30 Overview: With a name like 'Tempur-Cloud', you probably have a pretty good idea of what to expect from this mattress. The Tempur-Cloud has a surface you simply sink into and a gentle cushioning that holds the body in a contoured embrace. This softness is best for side sleepers, who should also enjoy the incredible pressure relief at the shoulders and hips. And it's a good choice for couples, as the slow-moving foam means your partner can toss and turn without disturbing you. The plush feel isn't for everyone, but the Tempur-Cloud is a great bed for anyone who likes the quicksand effect of a soft foam. Price history: Tempur runs this 30% off deal semi-frequently throughout the year, but I'm always happy to see it. While the Cloud has been cheaper on rare occasions, I wouldn't expect a better deal any time soon. Extras: The Tempur-Cloud comes with a 10-year warranty and a 90-night trial. These aren't terrible extras, but for a premium bed, we'd expect a little more.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a memory foam 'hug': No other mattress does the cushioning foam hug quite like Tempur-Pedic. The Cloud uses soft, slow moving foam that gently molds to every contour of your body, holding you in place as you sleep. This is the most affordable mattress in the Tempur-Pedic range, and a great way to try that unique feel for yourself.

✅ You share a bed: Press your hand into the Tempur-Cloud mattress and you'll notice it leaves a deep imprint that's slow to fade. This means it takes a while for the foam to adapt to a new shape – ideal for bed sharers, as it prevents movement from traveling across the mattress and disrupting your partner's sleep.

✅ You sleep on your side: Our tester found the Tempur-Cloud most comfortable when lying on their side, as the foam offered plush cushioning and impressive pressure relief at the joints. It's particularly good for lightweight side sleepers, who won't sink so far into the foam.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You can get hot in the night: The cushioning foam of the Tempur-Cloud clings closely to the body as you sleep, which can cause warm air to get trapped and the bed to overheat. The Purple Plus mattress is a foam bed with a difference – it uses a breathable, flexible grid to create a supportive sleep surface. One of the best cooling mattresses, the Purple Plus is $400 off in the Presidents' Day sale.

❌ You want a bed with some bounce: The quicksand feel of the Tempur-Cloud is pretty different from the bouncy surface of a more traditional innerspring bed. If you want a mattress that moves with you, which in turn makes it easier to move about, consider the Saatva Classic mattress. This hybrid bed has a luxury feel and you can get $400 off with our semi-exclusive discount link.

❌ You sleep on your back or stomach: Softer beds like the Tempur-Cloud often lack the support front and back sleepers need at the hips. For that same Tempur feel, consider upgrading to the Tempur-Adapt mattress. There's up to $300 off, and it has better pressure relief for a range of sleep positions. Alternatively, try the Avocado Green mattress. Made of latex, it's highly supportive and there's up to 20% off in the Presidents' Day sale.