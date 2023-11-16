Exclusive deal! Soothe your holiday stresses with a Nectar weighted blanket for less than half price

If you're looking to treat yourself (or a loved one) to some self-care this Black Friday, right now you can pick up a Nectar weighted Blanket for less than half price. This soothing blanket is already on offer, but if you click that link, you'll unlock an extra discount especially for TechRadar readers.

Prices start from a very affordable $63, and some weights and sizes are already selling out, so don't hang about if you like the look of this deal. Choose between 15, 20 or 25lbs, and a range of sizes and colors.

The holiday season is a time for celebration, but for many of us, it's also a period of increased anxiety. With things to do and people to please, you might find your panic levels go shooting up. If you've been wondering how to sleep when stressed, a weighted blanket is cozy way to potentially ease your racing thoughts.



The best weighted blankets feel as soft as a regular blanket, but they contain weighted pockets that apply gentle pressure across the body. This pressure can help ease you into a sound and peaceful sleep. It also just feels really nice when you're curled up on the sofa with a plate of Thanksgiving leftovers!

Whether you're looking for a spot of self-care, or you just want something super cozy to wrap yourself up in after a long day, the Nectar Serenity weighted blanket is a Black Friday deal you don't want to miss. For more unmissable discounts, check out our Black Friday mattress deals hub!

Exclusive Nectar Serenity weighted blanket deal

Nectar Serenity weighted blanket: was $149 now from $63 at Nectar

Cozy and soothing, the Nectar Serenity weighted blanket contains pockets full of glass beads that apply gentle pressure across the body. This even pressure relief can help ease stress while soothing you to sleep, but it's equally comfy when you just want to snuggle up with a hot chocolate and a holiday movie. The dual-sided blanket can be used throughout the year – wrap yourself in the phase-change fabric to keep your cool in hot weather, or flip to the mink side to warm up in a cold snap. Right now you can save up to an extra 6% on a Nectar Serenity weighted blanket with our exclusive link. That's a standard 15lb blanket for a very calming $63!

More of today's best Black Friday sleep deals

Want to refresh your sleep setup? Check out these best Black Friday mattress deals for inspiration.