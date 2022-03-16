Get the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset for its lowest price ever

HTC has just launched its Spring Promotions featuring discounts of up to £300 in the UK and $100 in the US on Vive VR headsets such as the Cosmos Elite and the Vive Pro Full Kit. The offers aren't available for much longer, though, as they will expire on March 20.

Of all the VR headset deals included, the UK gets the best one with a massive £300 off the Vive Cosmos Elite, bringing it down to its lowest ever price of £599. The all-in-one wired VR headset for PC is good value with this discount as the other mid-range option (the Oculus Rift S) is no longer manufactured, and Cosmos Elite is now over £300 less than the Valve Index.

Valve's kit is the best VR headset available today when it comes to PC gaming but considering it's so expensive, it doesn't make it the most accessible option. Sure, the Vive Cosmos Elite isn't cheap either, but it is much more affordable in this promotion, and the shortcomings identified in our review are easier to overlook when you're paying significantly less.

If one of those is that it's wired - unlike the standalone Oculus Quest 2 - you can buy the Wireless Adapter Pack that's also on sale for £209 right now to get the full untethered experience - that's a big £150 saving off the usual price.

The best deals in the HTC Vive Spring sale

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite: £899 £599 at HTC Vive

Save £300 – The HTC Vice Cosmos Elite is a solid alternative to the Valve Index at this discounted price for those looking for a full PC VR kit with headset, controllers, and base stations. When they were both around £900, it was harder to overlook the shortcomings on the Cosmos Elite, but this huge reduction makes it much better value for money.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite: $899 $799 at HTC Vive

Save $100 – There's a much smaller saving on the Vive Cosmos Elite in the US. It does mean it's a far less exciting deal but still a good reduction - especially when compared to the Valve Index which is priced at $999. A good option, then, if you're after an all-in-one VR set for PC gaming.

HTC Vive Pro Full Kit: £1,119 £869 at HTC Vive

Save £250 - This professional grade VR headset isn't going to be the right choice for most - especially if your main interest is gaming. However, it's got a good discount in HTC's latest promotion so those who've had an eye on one will want to buy now it's down to its cheapest ever price.

Still too expensive for your budget or would you prefer a fully untethered VR experience from the off? You'll want to check out all the latest Oculus Quest 2 deals as that's more affordable and fully wireless. You can also see all of today's top VR headset deals just below.