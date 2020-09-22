Xbox Series X pre-order and price: next-gen console pre-orders live now

Xbox Series X pre-orders are now live, and we're showing you exactly how to get your hands on the new console now that early orders are available. You'll find all the best retailers to check out just below, as well as the latest stock updates so you don't have to waste any time crawling through busy sites this morning. Things are already looking competitive and only a few retailers have gone live, so be quick to secure yours.

We saw Xbox Series X pre-orders go live in the UK earlier, and stock sold out in about an hour and a half, which means there's going to be a race to checkout when that clock strikes 8am PT (11am ET).

If you do miss out on the main console, however, it's worth remembering that Xbox Series S pre-orders also launch at the same time.

The cheaper $299 console takes $200 off the price of Xbox Series X pre-orders, but offers next-gen hardware to enjoy the latest games on for an low price (but with less well-specified hardware). We're expecting these consoles to outlast Series X stock, but there's still going to be some competition to get your order in.

If you're concerned about dropping the full $499 on the Xbox Series X, however, it's also worth noting that you'll be able to pre-order via the Xbox All Access scheme as well.

That allows you pay in monthly instalments, and even adds an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription into the mix as well.

You can head to Microsoft to grab this payment plan option, with prices announced at $24.99 a month for the Series S and $34.99 a month for the Series X, over 24 months.

Check out the quick links below to jump into your favorite retailers and secure that Xbox Series X pre-order straight off the bat. Or, read on to find out exactly what you're getting for your cash and where to head if you find stock shortages further down the line.

Microsoft : pre-orders live now - site issues

Amazon : pre-orders live soon

Best Buy : pre-orders live soon - site issues

Newegg : pre-orders live soon

Walmart : pre-orders live now - listed as out of stock, keep refreshing

GameStop : pre-orders live now

Target: pre-orders live now

Xbox Series X pre-orders: where to pre-order the Xbox Series X

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X pre-orders are imminent, so it's time to get prepared. You'll find more information about each retailer offering early orders just below, with the latest stock and availability information as well.

When pre-orders do go live, however, you may need to pay a deposit upfront to secure your Xbox Series X - likely between $50-$100. We're rounding up each retailer to hit in your search for an Xbox Series X pre-order, but you can also sign up for notifications on all the hottest deals just below.

Microsoft

Head directly to the Microsoft Store first to place your Xbox Series X (or S) pre-order. It was the last retailer in the UK to run out of stock when pre-orders opened, and we think there's a very good chance this will be the case in the US too.

Amazon

Amazon is likely to have a massive supply of Xbox Series X pre-orders on the books already, so there will be more stock going round here. However, you'll also be up against more competition with everyone flocking to the retail giant today - and we expect things to sell out instantly here, so be ready.

Best Buy

Last week Best Buy sold out of the PS5 in minutes - and we predict this will be the case with Xbox today. We anticipate Best Buy will open its pre-orders at or very close to 8am PT / 11am ET, but you'll need to move particularly fast here.

Newegg

Microsoft has announced that Newegg will be supplying pre-orders, so if the retailer's Xbox Series X pre-order page isn't live at 8am PT / 11am ET on the dot, keep refreshing: we expect to see stock here today.



GameStop

GameStop will no doubt be offering its fair share of Xbox Series X pre-order slots as a gaming-focused retailer. You might also have a better chance at securing yourself an extra incentive as well. Some who signed up might get advance warning, but you might find a slot here if you're lucky.

Walmart

Walmart proved exceedingly popular for PS5 pre-orders, and we expect it to be a good option for Xbox too. However, this retailer has a habit of turning pre-orders on and off again - so if you see 'sold out' messaging, or aren't able to place you order, don't give up. Keep refreshing the page...



Xbox Series X price: key facts

Xbox Series X price: $499

$499 Xbox Series X pre-order date: September 22 - sign up for notification at Best Buy | GameStop

September 22 - sign up for notification at Best Buy | GameStop Xbox Series X bundle deals: Likely launch bundles include Call of Duty and FIFA 21

Xbox Series X price: how much does the Xbox Series X cost?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X will cost $499, while the digital-only Xbox Series S comes in considerably cheaper at $299.

Those who wish to purchase the Series X through Microsoft's Xbox All Access programme can do so for $34.99 per month over 24 months - with no upfront cost. While the Xbox Series S will be available on the Xbox All Access payment plan for $24.99 a month.

Xbox Series X price: compared to the Xbox One

(Image credit: Microsoft)

An Xbox doesn't come cheap (well, the older models do these days, but not quite so at launch), but how does the $499 Xbox Series X price match up against its ancestors?

The Xbox Series X will come in at the same price as the original MSRP of the Xbox One. That price was quickly dashed down when Sony's own PS4 undercut it on announcement - but this time both Sony and Microsoft are evenly matched when it comes to the price of their flagship next-gen consoles.

That $499 Xbox Series X price does match the MSRP of the (now discontinued) Xbox One X, however. Considering the Series X is a considerably more powerful console, it's definitely more value for your money.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: should you upgrade?

Xbox Series X price: how much will Xbox Series X games cost?

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Back in July, 2K Games announced that NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost $10 more than its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts, meaning that the standard version of the game on next-gen consoles will be an eye-watering $70 (or £60). While this seems like a huge price hike from the company, it looks like other game publishers are also considering raising their next-gen prices, meaning some Xbox Series X games could cost you $70.

2K Games was the first publisher to commit to next-gen game pricing, with Activision following suit in pricing Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War's Xbox Series X edition also at $70. But, in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, research company IDG revealed that even more publishers are considering raising the base price of PS5 and Xbox Series X games to $70 - a $10 increase over current game pricing.

"The last time that next-gen launch software pricing went up was in 2005 and 2006, when it went from $49.99 to $59.99 at the start of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation," IDG President and CEO Yoshio Osaki told GamesIndustry.biz. "During that time, the costs and prices in other affiliated verticals have gone up."

As Osaki explains, the cost of producing games for next-gen consoles has increased by between 200% and 300%. In terms of sustainability, a price hike (while difficult for consumers to digest) makes sense from a business point of view. The price of games cannot remain the same when developing these games is more costly than ever before - that's inflation for you.

"Even with the increase to $69.99 for next-gen, that price increase from 2005 to 2020 next-gen is only up 17%, far lower than the other comparisons," Osaki says. "While the cost of development and publishing have gone up, and pricing in other entertainment verticals has also gone up substantially, next-gen software pricing has not reflected these increases. $59.99 to $69.99 does not even cover these other cost increases completely, but does move it more in the proper direction."

According to Osaki, the consensus among the major publishers IDG works with is that the consumer cost of games needs to increase.

We don't expect this price hike to affect all PS5 and Xbox Series X games. Ubisoft has already confirmed that it won’t charge more for next-gen games and 2K Games has since confirmed that this price hike won't be implemented for all its PS5 and Xbox Series X games. However, it is possible we will see pricing increase for major AAA games and franchises such as FIFA 21 and and Halo Infinite - while Sony has confirmed the price of its Worldwide Studios games would cost from $49.99 (about £39/AU$68) to $69.99 (about £54/AU$96) on PS5.

Xbox Series X bundle deals: what to expect on day one

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Now that Microsoft has given us a look at a host of both first and third-party Xbox Series X games, we have a better idea of what Xbox Series X bundle deals may look like on day one.

FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 look like a solid bets for pre-order bundles. We'd look to the season regulars for a safe bet as well, with the likes of Call of Duty consistently occupying bundle stock over the holiday season, so expect to see the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War to make its way into a few bundles.