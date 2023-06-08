The best 15-inch MacBook Air preorder deal just dropped - and it's not at Apple

The 2023 MacBook Air was unveiled earlier this week at Apple's WWDC event, and Amazon is already discounting the 15-inch laptop, making it the best preorder deal you can find. For a limited time, you can get Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air on sale for $1,249.99 (was $1,299.99) for the 256GB model. That's a $50 discount and the first one we've spotted on the brand-new laptop.



The 2023 MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is claimed to be the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop, weighing just three pounds. The MacBook packs Apple's powerful M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU resulting in exceptional speed in everything you do. The laptop also features a six-speaker sound system, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, 18 hours of battery life, and a fanless design that runs completely silent.



Apple's all-new Macbook is only available for preorder, and the laptop will officially be released on June 13. Pre-order deals on Apple devices are extremely rare, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal when the laptop launches next week. If you want Apple's latest and greatest laptop, we recommend taking advantage of today's discount at Amazon while you can.

2023 MacBook Air preorder deal

Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,249.99 at Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air was just unveiled earlier this week, and you can already score a $50 discount at Amazon. Available for preorder for $1,249.99, the 2023 MacBook Air packs a 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and provides 18 hours of battery life. Today's offer from Amazon is the best deal pre-order deal we've seen so far, and the laptop will ship on June 13.

More MacBook deals

See more laptop offers with our roundup of the best laptop deals, and you can see more of the best MacBook deals that are happening now.



You can also see the best Father's Day sales happening right now.