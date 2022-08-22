Save £580 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by trading in your old tech - that's a third off

This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold deal could be just the thing to tame the whopping price of the company's latest flagship phone. You can get up to a £580 discount (opens in new tab) at Samsung by trading in your old smartphone. That's over a third off, dropping the price of the new handset from £1,649 to £1,069. But be quick - the deal ends on August 25.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the company’s latest foldable phone. We found it to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor in our hands-on review, with excellent cameras and more power than the flagship S22 line - there's tablet productivity here. The only drawback is that despite the £1,649 price, the handset doesn't have the very best cameras Samsung has to offer: they live on the superb Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra . We still awarded the Z Fold 4's camera array an excellent 4/5 stars though, and this 35% trade-in discount should take the sting out of that missing review point for most people.

This is the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal available in the UK so far for anyone looking to buy the new foldable phone outright. The offer lets you trade-in a vast range of devices in exchange for a discount, including Samsung’s own devices, Apple products, as well as Garmin and Fitbit watches.

The amount discounted will depend on the device you trade and the requirements outlined in the T&Cs. But if you’re eligible for the full £580, it’s a generous early price drop deal on a versatile, fun, and productivity-friendly phone/tablet hybrid that we rate highly.