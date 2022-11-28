Last chance to save BIG on our top-rated memory foam mattress

If you're in the market for a new mattress and want to save a whole lot of money at the same time, Emma is still running its Black Friday sale... but it won't stick around much longer. It knocks 50% off the Emma Original (opens in new tab) and 52% off the Emma Premium (opens in new tab).

Emma's one of the biggest names in the mattress business right now, and sits right at the top of our best mattress guide with the ever-popular Emma Original mattress (find out more about it in our Emma Mattress review). With 50% off, prices drop to £249.50 rather than £499 for a single, while a double will cost you just £379.50, instead of the full £759.

If you can stretch to it, though, our recommendation would be to check out the Emma Premium. The Original offers incredible value for money, but the pricier Premium will be a better mattress for many people, and that one has 52% off today (which gets you a double for £527.52). You get the same soothing, body-hugging memory foam of the Original, but it's coupled with a layer of tall springs, which amp up support and promote airflow through the mattress, so it sleeps cooler.

Emma is one of a few UK brands still running their sale – check out the rest in this Black Friday UK mattress deals roundup (US shoppers should head to our Cyber Monday mattress deals guide instead).

(opens in new tab) Up to 52% off mattresses in the Emma Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

There are a couple of great mattress deals in the Emma flash sale. There's 50% off the Emma Original, with a double available for £379.50, down from £759, while if you're after the hybrid Emma Premium, you can get a double for ££527.52 instead the full £1,099. We don't think these deals will stick around much longer.

There's more to this sale than mattresses, though; the biggest savings are to be had on bundles (opens in new tab), with 60% off bundles including Emma's Divan Bed Bundle combining a Premium mattress, divan bed, pillow and mattress protector, as well as its Signature Bundle and Natural Wood bundle, both of them including a Premium mattress, bed, pillows and mattress protector.

There are also some great offers on mattress toppers, bedding, beds and more. Time is of the essence, however – this sale won't last forever.