10 hottest mattress deals you can still shop in the Black Friday sales

If you've been thinking about upgrading your sleep setup, today is the day to do it. You've missed most of the day, but don't worry, there's still time to shop the Black Friday mattress deals. Traditionally, these bring with them the lowest prices of the year, and that holds up for 2022. To be fair, more brands are matching their lowest prices than bettering them, but there are a few that have dropped to an all-time low for today's shopping event.

Not all mattresses will suit all sleepers, so if you're just starting your shopping, your first stop should be our best mattress ranking, which gives you all the information you need to choose the right bed for your sleep style. Alternatively, read on for a browsable list of the best Black Friday mattress sales still live and available to shop now. We've been testing and monitoring pricing for several years now, so we know what we're talking about.

1. Simba Hybrid Pro: was £1,149 now from £631.95 at Simba

Great support - The Simba Hybrid Pro is a very well-made mattress that provides an excellent balance of support and comfort. It's our top Black Friday mattress deal pick on account that it's one of the few mattresses that is actually cheaper than it usually is – and significantly so, too. 40% off deals are pretty common, but the current offer knocks 45% off the full range, which takes the price of a double to £824.45 (around £75 less than usual). And there's a mattress protector included for free, too. In our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review (opens in new tab), we praised temperature regulation and pressure relief, although be aware that it might be a bit firm for lightweight side sleepers. The only thing to consider is that it's not dissimilar from the Brook + Wilde below, and that one's much cheaper (although delivery will be much quicker with the Simba).

2. Brook + Wilde Elite mattress: was £999 now from £449.55 at Brook + Wilde

Incredible value – The Brook + Wilde Elite is a luxurious feeling, British made hybrid that'll suit a wide range of sleepers thanks to the ability to pick from three firmness levels. Right now, you can knock 55% off the full range at Brook + Wilde by entering the code CYBER55 at the checkout. With that code, a double drops to £584.55, which is superb value, although not quite the cheapest we've seen in recent months (like many bed brands, RRP has crept up, so we wouldn't hold out for a lower price). This model got an almost-perfect score in our Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review (opens in new tab), proving particularly impressive in terms of temperature regulation, spinal support, and overall comfort. You should factor in that it'll take a little longer to get delivered than most other beds in this list (weeks rather than days), but we think it's worth the wait. You'll have 100 nights to trial it at home too along with free delivery and set-up in your room of choice.

3. Emma Original mattress: was £499 now from £249.50 at Emma

Best for side sleepers – The Emma Original is an all-foam mattress that delivers excellent cushioning for a very reasonable price. The Black Friday deal knocks 50% off (or if you're in need of things like pillows and mattress protectors, check out the bundles for bigger savings). With this deal, a double is £379.50, which is the same price it has been since July. As you'll learn in our Emma mattress review (opens in new tab), we found the memory foam super soothing and cushioning, with a medium-firm sleep feel that's perfect for those who like to lie on their side. We wouldn't recommend it to very hot sleepers, as it can run a little warm, and those who habitually lie on their back should look for something a little firmer, but for most people the Emma Original should provide plenty of comfort for a very competitive price. There's a 200-night sleep trial and a 10-year guarantee. Should you shop this deal? Well, while it's nothing special, it's also the cheapest price you can expect (RRP was lower in early summer, but we don't think it'll be dropping for the foreseeable), so you won't be paying over the odds. If you can afford a bit more, consider the Emma Premium (opens in new tab) instead, which does have an above-average discount.

4. Eve Premium Hybrid mattress: from £1,099 now from £549 at Eve Sleep

Best for back sleepers - Eve has knocked a blanket 50% off all hybrid and premium foam beds for Black Friday, which drops the price of a double to £549 (there's no single option). This bed delivers a firm sleep feel that's perfect for anyone who lies on their back or front, and needs that extra spinal support. It's also great when it comes to temperature regulation, so you won't have to worry about overheating. This is about the cheapest we've seen the Eve Premium Hybrid (although not quite an all-time low price), but factor in the fact that Eve's sales are much less regular and tend to only focus on one or a handful of models at a time, so it's worth snapping up offers like this when they do crop up. Eve offers free delivery and a full year's trial period.

5. Nectar memory foam mattress: was £749 now from £374.50 at Nectar

Firmer support – The Nectar is an affordable memory foam bed-in-a-box that will suit most sleepers, and especially those who need a little extra support. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we praised the motion isolation and temperature regulation. The firmer feel is great for back or front sleepers, although lighter side sleepers might prefer something softer. The Black Friday deal knocks 50% off, which takes the price down to £599.50 for a double. It comes on a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

6. Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo mattress: was £799.99 now from £399.99 at Otty

The Otty Pure Hybrid is 50% off right now, which is actually the standard deal now. A double costs £525, although if you sign up for the Otty mailing list to shave an extra 5% off. You'll also get a discount on sleep accessories with your mattress, if you need them.

7. DreamCloud Mattress: was £1,199 now from £647.46 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud has 45% off this month, although fluctuating RRPs mean that that all mattresses are pricier than we've seen them before, although only marginally. We suspect this is the new standard price for the DreamCloud. Again, nothing particularly special for Black Friday, but also still great value for what you're getting. There's a full year's trial with this one.

8. Tempur-Pedic Tempur Original: from £1,499 £1,309 at Tempur

There's up to £400 Tempur mattresses at the moment, with the exact discount depending on the size and depth you opt for. You'll also get a free Tempur-Pedic mattress cover and 2 free pillows (which is more than the usual amount of freebies). Tempur doesn't run offers quite as regularly as its brand-mates in the mattress world, so it's not unusual to have to pay full price, but this is a great sale. You'll have 100 nights to trial it at home and free delivery.

9. Rem-Fit 500 Ortho mattress: was £799 now from £399.50 at Rem-Fit

This 50% saving is the best we've seen from Rem-Fit, although it has been kicking around for a while now. £499.50 is an excellent price for a double of this model. You'll get two free memory foam pillows, worth £118, thrown in too. There's free next-day delivery and a 100 night sleep trial to make sure you love this mattress.

10. Simba GO Hybrid Mattress: was £1,499 now from £824.45 at Simba Sleep

The Simba GO is an excellent choice for sleepers looking for a mattress that's supportive and offers great pressure relief and those wanting a mattress with a bit of bounce and movement. It got an almost perfect score in our Simba Go review (opens in new tab), with one complaint being that it was pricey – this Black Friday offer knocks 45% off, and takes the price of the double to a much-more-palatable £1,181.95. There's a 200-night trial and a 10-year warranty plus free carbon-neutral delivery.

5 tips for buying a mattress online

Buying a mattress online is quick, easy and often cheaper than buying from a physical store. Delivery is free, and all the best mattresses now come with long risk-free trials so you can test them properly – by sleeping on them – rather than lying on them for five minutes in a showroom. If you don’t like one, you’ll get a full refund and the company will collect it (usually for free; sometimes less a small collection fee).

We’re fully signed up converts to buying mattresses online: the home trials make it far more likely that you’ll end up with the right mattress, and we like that you get more for your money. We also love how easy it is. But if you've never done it before, the process might seem daunting – so to help you feel at ease, here are five pro tips for buying a mattress online on Black Friday.

1. Look for at least a 60-night trial

The best way to know whether a mattress is right for you is to sleep on it - a quick showroom test just doesn't cut it. Most leading brands and retailers offer a risk-free trial for exactly this reason, and we recommend looking for a minimum trial period of least 60 days to give your body time to get used to a new mattress (more on that below).

We'll make sure all the top picks in our Black Friday mattress sale round-up come with at least a 60-night trial. In fact, the majority will likely come with 100-nights, and some, such as Nectar, give you an entire year to decide whether you like their mattresses.

2. Check for free returns

Most leading brands offer a full refund and free returns if you decide a mattress isn't right for you, as part of their risk-free trial. However, some companies do charge a small fee for collection.

3. Try a new mattress for three weeks

Don't give up on a mattress if it isn't immediately comfortable. It can take up to 21 days for your body to adjust to a new mattress - especially if you were previously sleeping on an older or less supportive bed. Even the best mattress in the world could cause aches and pains as your body gets used to it, so make sure you stick a new one out for three weeks before deciding whether you like it or not.

4. Buy from the manufacturer directly (or read third-party T&Cs)

We usually recommend buying mid-range and premium mattresses directly from the manufacturer so that you can make the most of their generous sleep trial and warranties. Yes, the likes of Amazon and other retailers advertise the same trial and warranty - but if you buy through a third-party you're automatically subject to their return policy, not those of the manufacturer.

To be eligible for the manufacturer’s trial and warranty, you’ll need to register the mattress on their database after buying it. We've seen regular complaints in Amazon’s mattress listings from customers claiming to have been told by the manufacturer that their sleep trial and warranty won’t be honored on Amazon purchases. (So if you do buy through a third party, register your mattress with the manufacturer as soon as you can.)

5. Do the elbow test to get the right size

Not sure what size mattress to get? Do the elbow test. Lie back with your hands behind your head. If you share a bed, your elbows should be able to extend without touching your side of the bed or your partner's elbow; if you don't share a bed, your elbows should be able to extend without touching either side of the bed.