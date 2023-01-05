Get a year of unlimited data for just $15 per month with this deal at Visible Wireless

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless is kicking off the new year with one of its best deals ever, offering a whopping year of service for just $15 per month (opens in new tab).

This Visible deal is available to all new customers who bring a device over to the service - simply use the code 15OFF12 at checkout to activate the deal.

This New Year's discount essentially knocks 50% off the usual price for the basic Visible Unlimited plan, which usually equates to $30 per month. Overall, you're paying just $180 over the span of a year instead of $360 - which is an absolutely stellar price for one of the best prepaid plans on the market.

Operating on the wider Verizon network, we'd definitely recommend either of the current Visible Wireless plans if you're looking to save some cash while retaining that juicy unlimited data. In particular, the basic Visible Wireless plan - which is essentially what you get if you use the above code - is a great choice. It doesn't get any 'prioritized' data like the Plus tier, but it's amazing bang for the buck and comes without any of those pesky contracts associated with the big carriers.

Get Visible Wireless for $15 per month

(opens in new tab) Visible Wireless: get one year for $15 per month (opens in new tab)

At just $15 per month for a whole year, this is the standout cheap cell phone plan on the market right now, in our opinion. Even if you're not looking for unlimited data, it's not a bad idea to check this one out - especially since it's extremely easy to switch service these days.