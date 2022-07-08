Early Prime Day deals on Echo, Fire, and Kindle devices now available with record low prices

Amazon Prime Day may not be until next week (12-13 July, to be exact) but the retailer has already launched some of the best deals ever on its own-brand devices. Right now, we're seeing the lowest prices of the year on a range of Echo smart speakers and displays, Ring Security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.

Here, we've rounded up today's best early Prime Day Amazon device deals - which are available in both the US and UK. We don't expect any of these Prime Day deals to be exceeded next week, so it's a great opportunity to grab a bargain before the mega sales event starts.

Highlights? For us, it's got to be the excellent Echo Dot 4th gen smart speaker for just $19.99 (was $49) (opens in new tab) - that's a deal that exceeds the previous lowest-ever price on this new model by $10. Another of our favorites in the US is the Echo Show 5 and Blink mini bundle for $44.99 (was $120) (opens in new tab). With a whopping $75 off, this under-half-price bundle is a good way to kick-start your smart home security bundle on the cheap.

In the UK, there are some cracking two-for-one bundle deals on the Echo Dot and Echo Show 5, which see you taking home two smart home devices for under the usual price of one. The Fire TV Cube smart speaker and streaming device is also on sale for £54.99 (was £110) (opens in new tab) today, which is the lowest price ever.

The best Amazon device Prime Day deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - This early Prime Day deal on Amazon's entry-level smart speaker beats the previous record-low price by $10. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast. It also packs in enough sound performance to fill most rooms, as we said

our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab). If you're looking to kick-start your smart home setup on the cheap, this is the deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - A fantastic early Prime Day deal, Amazon has the latest Echo smart speaker on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab): it has rich, improved audio, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and responds to commands faster than ever.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Another record-low price, today's discount on the latest Echo Show 5 smart display at Amazon beats the previous lowest price by $10. The camera has been boosted to 2MP, which makes video calls look sharper and clearer, and the device offers a number of useful Alexa features, including a calendar, news updates, and content streaming too.

(opens in new tab) All-new Echo Show 5 bundle with Blink Mini: $119.98 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $74.99 - Amazon has bundled an already-discounted Echo 5 smart display with a $10 Blink Mini security camera for just $44. Together, the Alexa-enabled devices allow you to monitor your home. We've seen this bundle offered for $49 before, so this under-half-price deal achieves a new record low.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Another record-low price for Amazon Prime Day, the first-gen Echo Show 8 smart display is well under half price today. This larger smart display features a handy 8-inch display so you can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices via its full Alexa support. There's a newer version avaliable, but with 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), we think the first-gen model an absolute bargain at just over $50.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you don't mind going for a slightly older model, you can pick up the 2019 Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $29. At this price, which is a record-low, this cheap and cheerful tablet is a steal with its 7-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Navigating the world of parental control can be tricky. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro is specifically designed for kids with an easy-to-use parental dashboard to limit content and a rugged drop-proof case. At 50% off in today's early Prime Day deals, this latest tablet is now at a record low price.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle for Kids: $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $50 - Grab the Kindle Kids edition for its lowest ever price. This is a great way to get your child into digital reading without introducing the distractions of a tablet or smartphone screen. It's as easy to read indoors (with its own built-in backlight) as it is in direct sunlight. Plus, it'll run for weeks on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23 – Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now a whopping 58% off ahead of Prime Day - that brings the streaming stick down to its cheapest price ever. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review (opens in new tab), including access to streaming apps in HD and Alexa voice controls. It's now even less than the TV Stick Lite, so it's worth picking up this version to get additional features such as the option to control your TV using the voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Score one of the top video streamers at a historically low price. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a full-featured 4K model with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, and it supports Alexa commands for hands-free voice control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug, which is on sale for just $14.99 for Prime members. Today's price beats the previous record low by $2 so it's a fantastic time to pick up this super useful 2021 smart plug.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Halo View smartwatch: $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This affordable fitness and health tracker matches more expensive devices from Apple and Fitbit, including activity, heart rate, and sleep tracking. Plus you get 12 months of Halo access (fitness programs, workouts, advanced features) for free. Just remember that the service auto-renews.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Amazon has the entry-level Blink Mini smart security camera on sale today with an early Prime Day deal. It's slightly off its record low price of $19.99, but this is still a great budget indoor camera that works with Amazon Alexa to alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20.01 - The standard Blink Indoor HD smart security camera is at its lowest-ever price in today's Prime Day deals - beating the previous record by $5. The Blink camera includes two-way audio so you can see, hear and talk to people in your home and includes impressive two-year battery life.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for this outdoor security camera, which features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

The best Amazon device Prime Day deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): two for £60 £37.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's no surprise that the Echo Dot is one of the first items discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can either pick a single device up for £29 (£5 off the record low price) or bundle together two devices and use the code DOT4 at checkout to get them for just £38. Use it to play music, set timers, read out the news, control your other smart devices and generally assist around the home.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen): two for £44 £29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The previous generation version of the Amazon Echo Dot is also reduced ahead of Prime Day. The more compact smart speaker is £5 less than its more modern counterpoint, and still supports many of the same features, including music streaming, news alerts, and Alexa voice controls for other smart devices around your home. Ultimately, it comes down to your design preferences and whether you're fussed about saving a little extra cash.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): two for £90 £67.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The second generation Echo Show 5 is Amazon's latest small form smart display – and it's available with a beefy price cut and two-for-one bundle for Prime Day. Either pick up a device for just £44 or the use code ECHOSHOW5 at checkout to get two for just £34 a piece (the cheapest ever price). The 5-inch display can make and receive video calls with the 2MP camera, stream music, and video, set alarms and timers, and even control other smart devices in your home. When on standby it works as a photo frame too, for all your favorite images.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £55 – Amazon's premium and most powerful streaming device is now 50% off, which takes it to a record low price. As well as support for 4K content through compatible streaming services, you can use the Fire TV Cube to control your television and other connected devices with just your voice. It serves as an Echo Dot, too, with the ability to call on Alexa for weather updates and control other smart devices around the home. Need something cheaper? Wait for the Fire TV Stick deals when Prime Day truly begins next Tuesday.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5 + Blink HD bundle: £164 £54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £109 - One of the biggest Prime Day deals so far in the UK, this Echo Show and Blink HD bundle is all you'll need to kickstart your smart home setup on a budget. With this deal, which is almost a third of the usual price, you'll get Amazon's excellent entry-level smart display plus a compatible smart security camera to help monitor movement and visitors outside your home.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Doorbell wired bundle: £124 £35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £89 - Another excellent smart home security bundle, you can get a great Prime Day deal on the Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell wired together. The two-way smart camera doorbell and smart display work perfectly together to greet or monitor visitors to your home. Note, with this wired Doorbell version you'll need to do a little bit of DIY to set it up, although it's very simple to do.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro: £99.99 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 - Amazon UK is offering the lowest ever price on the excellent Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet with its Prime Day deals. With easy-to-use parental controls, a free subscription to Amazon Kids+ for a year, and a rugged drop-proof case, the Fire 7 Kids Pro is a great option if you're kids are needing a suitable tablet for both education and games.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - In addition to picking up a great bundle Prime Day deal with the Echo Show 5, you can also pick up a standalone Ring Video Doorbell for its lowest ever price today. This particular listing is for the wireless version, which is super easy to set up and provides 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and a useful night vision mode.

(opens in new tab) Ring Indoor Cam: £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - Want to monitor the inside of your house? You can get the first ever discount on the latest Ring Indoor Cam in today's Prime Day deals. This super compact smart security camera works perfectly with other Alexa devices to monitor and provide live footage in house. It's easy to set up, doesn't require batteries, and can be put put on flat surfaces or mounted on walls.

