Don't wait, get up to $1,400 off a Galaxy device in the Samsung Black Friday sale

If you're on the hunt for a high-end Samsung Galaxy phone this Black Friday season then we've got great news – Samsung Black Friday deals at the official site are already available.

Right now, you can get your hands on a fantastic instant rebate of up to $225 (opens in new tab) on the Galaxy S22 series, alongside the usual trade-in offer of up to $600 off. The savings depend from device to device (with the biggest savings being on the S22 Ultra), but there's a ton of potential here to get the largest upfront saving of the year at the official retailer.

Also available today in this week's early Samsung Black Friday deals is a whopping upfront saving of up to $450 (opens in new tab) off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and $250 off (opens in new tab) the Galaxy Z Flip 4. These excellent premium foldable devices are both at their lowest prices yet at the official retailer and you can supplement your savings even further with a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 or $600 on either device respectively.

Regardless of which device you go for here, all of these early Black Friday deals are highly likely to be the best we'll get this year from the official retailer. Since they're officially listed as Black Friday promotions, we're expecting these to stick around until the end of November. That said, if you're interested don't hang around - Samsung Black Friday deals are always popular and we have seen fairly lengthy delivery estimates in the past when demand is high.

Outside the US? Check out today's best deals on these devices in your region below.

Early Samsung Black Friday phone deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 series: up to $225 off, plus up to $600 off with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get semi-exclusive access to Samsung's Black Friday deals this year. Up for grabs right now is an awesome lineup of an upfront saving of up to $225 and an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $600 - both of which can be combined for a truly awesome discount on either a carrier or unlocked device. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on unlocked devices in particular, so this early access sale is well worth checking out.

Galaxy S22: $799 $99 (opens in new tab)

Galaxy S22 Plus: $1,149 $299 (opens in new tab)

Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,349 $379 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $450 off, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

(opens in new tab)Samsung's offering its best deal this year so far with its new Black Friday promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not only can you get a huge trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on both carrier or unlocked devices, but you'll also get an upfront discount of up to $250, depending on what storage option you go for. While we've seen devices bundled in with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 before, this is easily the best straight discount we've seen since the device was launched.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $250 off, plus up to $600 off with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, those with shallower pockets could consider the smaller (and way cheaper) Galaxy Z Flip 4. This excellent clamshell foldable is also available with a handy upfront discount and an additional trade-in rebate of up to $600 off. Again, outside of the major carriers, this is easily one of the best rebates you'll find out there right now - especially on an unlocked device.

See more: check out all of today's early Black Friday deals at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Which Samsung phone should you go for?

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 range is starting to near the end of its reign as the top handset from Samsung (we'll likely see the S23 in early 2023), all three devices are easily up there with the best phones you can buy right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in particular, has just won our phone of the year award due to its incredible fusion of a high-end design and near-flawless functionality. It's pricey, but we definitely recommend it if you're on the hunt for a device that features an exceptional display, plenty of power, and one of the best cameras you'll find on a mobile device.

Alternatively, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are going to appeal to those who want something a little different. In the case of the Fold 4, we'd highly recommend it to those who will make use of the extra screen real estate and flawless S-Pen functionality for productivity tasks. The Flip 4, on the other hand, is perfect for those who miss the clamshell devices of old and want a device that takes up no space in the pocket at all.

If you're not sold on these early promotions from Samsung, then you could bookmark our main Black Friday phone deals page, where we'll be rounding up all the best options from rival brands like Apple and Google