Black Friday preview: LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV gets a massive $1,000 price cut

Just ahead of the Black Friday deals event, Amazon is offering a massive discount on a premium OLED display. Amazon has LG's stunning 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab) thanks to today's $1,000(!!) discount. That's the lowest price we've seen for the OLED display and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2021, the LG C1 OLED features a gorgeous OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. The 65-inch TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV completely hands-free.



If you're looking for a premium display at a reasonable price, then the LG C1 OLED is a fantastic choice, especially now that it's down to a record-low price. We don't expect Amazon to discount the display much further during the official Black Friday deals event, so you might as well grab this bargain now.

Black Friday OLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,003 - Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99, thanks to today's whopping $1,000+ discount. That's the best deal we've ever seen and a fantastic price for a premium 65-inch display. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

Shop more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals below, which include massive discounts on a range of displays with prices starting at just $298. You can also find more of today's best offers with our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.

More early Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 55-inch M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: $428 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $130 - Walmart's Black Friday TV deals include this 55-inch QLED display on sale for a stunningly low price of just $298. That's an incredible deal for a QLED smart TV, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. The M7 Series TV delivers a fantastic picture with brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum Color display and Dolby Vision Bright mode. You're also getting DTS Virtual:X, smart capabilities, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 – Our favorite early Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is this stunning 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - This is an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and one of the best budget Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The 4K Omni Series set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for a record-low price of $599.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking to pick up a premium display, Best Buy has Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $503 - Amazon also has the LG C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this early Black Friday deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality, as well as their smart TV features. Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals event has this QN90B 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 thanks to today's whopping $400 discount.

See all today's best offers at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're interested in more big-screen TVs, you can see our Black Friday 70-inch TV deals and Black Friday 65-inch TV deals, and more cheap offers with our TV deals roundup and premium displays with today's best OLED TV sales.