Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2020: save big on Echo speakers, Fire TV, Kindle and hundreds of other devices

Searching for Amazon Cyber Monday deals? You've come to the right place! The world's largest online retailer's Black Friday sales are done and dusted, and now it's moved on to the next big sales day with hundreds of fresh discounts.

Among the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals happening now are this $100 TCL Alto 8+ Sound Bar and this fantastic Roomba i3+ deal that shaves $200 off the price of one of the leading robot vacuums. Both are well-worth checking out.

Besides soundbars and robot vacuums, Amazon has major discounts on 4K TVs, wireless headphones, Amazon Echo Dots, iPads and more. With deals rolling in around the clock, our editors are working hard to keep fresh deals coming in, and put the latest and greatest Amazon Cyber Monday deals in front of your eyes.

So how big of discounts are we talking here? Pretty darn big. The deals listed below shave somewhere between 20% and 70% of some top-tier electronics. That can translate to hundreds of extra dollars in your pocket when buying a big-screen TV, or an extra Xbox One or PS4 game if you're shopping for a gamer.

Of course, if you buy something and don't end up needing it, Amazon's holiday return policy promises that most items delivered now through December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021. That should give you some peace of mind that you're never stuck with anything you don't like, and can shop safely.

We'll be updating this page all day, every day throughout the whole weekend, so be sure to stop back to see the latest and greatest Cyber Monday deals as they pop up.

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals available now:

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals You Can Buy Now

The best Amazon Echo deal today! Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

You'll see plenty of deals on smart speakers today, but this one is the best you'll find on an Alexa speaker. This bundle includes the new 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot and a Sengled Smart Lightbulb for half the cost of the speaker by itself.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $109 at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a smart home display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for $64.99. The 8-inch HD display works with Amazon Alexa so you can make video calls, play music, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this Cyber Monday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Ring Peephole Cam Smart video doorbell: $129.9 9 $69.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Peephole Cam on sale for a record-low price of $69.99. The Alexa-enabled doorbell allows you to monitor your door from anywhere and is designed to replace your peephole with no wiring or drilling required.

All-new Blink Security Camera $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink security camera is getting a rare $35 price cut at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The weather-resistant HD security camera helps monitor your home day or night and features two-way audio so you can hear and talk with visitors.

Shark IQ Robotic Vacuum: $599.99 $488.99 at Amazon

Keeping the house clean can be a full-time job. Thankfully, though, there's technology out there that can help. Like, for example, this Shark IQ Robotic Vacuum that's on sale for under $500 for Cyber Monday. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris, so you can set it and forget it.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV (2020): $279.99 $179 at Amazon

Pick up a cheap TV during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. This 32-inch 720p smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer: $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon

SAVE $100 - This incredible soundbar deal slashes the price of the TCL Alto 8+ by $100. It comes with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the soundbar itself, so you can really kit out your home cinema setup. Plus, a built-in subwoofer should deliver a powerful sound with plenty of bass.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Amazon

CHECK BACK SOON For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $169. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it doesn't seem like it will last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Cyber Monday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.

Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

For PC gamers in need of a new monitor, we're recommending the Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor. It has all the right specs including a 4ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia G-Sync, plus it's $100 off its regular price.

Intel Core i9-9900K: $399 $319 at Amazon

While the Intel Core i9-9900K is more than two years old, it's still an excellent processor for gaming, with single-core performance that's only just been topped by AMD in October 2020. And, with this Cyber Monday deal, it's totally worth jumping on in 2020.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: $399.99 $339.99 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is a powerful desktop processor that is perfect for both work and play. This CPU promises to deliver competition-class gaming performance and unmatched multitasking. This bundle also includes a CPU Cooler in the box.

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD 500GB: $129 $62.99 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is one of our favorite SSDs, even if it's getting a little old these days. However, don't let its long time on the market fool you, this is still one of the best SSDs on the market, and at $63 for 500GB, it's an excellent deal, too.

Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2,199 $1,497 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED TV series is beloved for its bright and colorful pictures, and the Q70T - new for 2020 - is no exception. Like all other QLED TVs, the Q70T comes equipped with Samsung's Tizen smart platform and the Quantum Processor 4K for improved upscaling. It's $700 off its regular price this week.

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $100 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum: $259.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Perfect for pet owners, Amazon has the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum includes specialized pet tools to reach to clean up all that pesky pet hair and it's one of the cheapest we've seen so far.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 on Amazon

Save $50 – Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this Cyber Monday Amazon deal, a saving of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life and GPS. It's also waterproof, so you can track your swims, and you can make payments with Fitbit Pay, and play music from your wrist via the Spotify app.

Tile Starter Pack: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Constantly losing your keys or wallet? Use this handy Tile set to get instant, easy tracking. The Tile Starter Pack comes with 1 Mate and 1 Slim tile. Mate can attach to your keys, while Slim can slip inside a wallet, phone case or bag. Use the app on your phone to then keep track of them.

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): $ 59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Nintendo and Amazon are offering a scary good deal on Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch. Usually this action-platformer goes for $59.99 but during Cyber Monday weekend it's down to just $39.99. Have a player two? Change between Luigi and Gooigi in single player, or let a friend play as Gooigi for 2-player co-op.

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4 or Xbox One | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 50% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on Xbox One or PS4 - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox Series X/S you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.

Amazon Cyber Monday device deals

Amazon Echo Flex: $24.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $15 on Amazon's entry level Echo device, the Echo Flex. A small speaker that plugs directly into the wall, it's more an expansion, secondary device than a speaker you'd use to play music on. Think of it as a simple way to control additional voice-activated smart home devices around the world – it even supports expansion packs which plug into the bottom, such as night lights.

Amazon Echo Studio: $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on Amazon's top of the line Echo device, the Echo Studio. With 360-degree sound, a clear and booming presentation, it's also compatible with Dolby Atmos overhead surround sound when paired with an Amazon Fire TV device – not to mention all the usual Alexa voice-controlled smart home functionality.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this Cyber Monday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Fire TV Recast: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast is a DVR that allows you to watch and record your favorite shows at home with no monthly fees. The Alexa-enabled device is currently on sale for $129.99.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199 $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale for $139.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the Ring 3, which now includes improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band wifi connectivity.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

The rarely discounted Ring 3 Plus gets a $70 price cut in this early Amazon Cyber Monday deal. The Alexa-enabled doorbell now features 4 extra seconds of video to show you what happened before motion was triggered, so you'll always know who's at your door.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5: $289.98 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Cyber Monday deal includes a $50 discount on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and a free Echo Show 5. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a smart home display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for $64.99. The 8-inch HD display works with Amazon Alexa so you can make video calls, play music, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $239.98 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot at Amazon's early Cyber Monday sale. The Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

View Deal

Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5: $338.99 $189.99 at Amazon

A fantastic bundled deal, you can save $60 on the Ring Floodlight Camera and get a free Echo Show for a total savings of $149. The Ring Floodlight Camera works with Alexa so you can see and talk to visitors with your compatible Echo device.

View Deal

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb Starter Kit: $59.99 $40.99 at Amazon

To go along with your new Amazon Echo device, you might want to pick up this Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb Starter Set, on sale this week for $20 off the regular price. This starter set has two Ring light bulbs that have an estimated lifespan of 25,000 hours.

Kindle: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The 2019 Amazon Kindle is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found for the 6-inch e-reader that features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy reading your favorite books indoors and outdoors.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

View Deal

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a massive $70 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung 50-inch 8000 Series UHD HDR 4K TV: $429.99 $377.99 at Amazon

This 8000 series is one of the latest 50-inch 4K TV's to come out from Samsung and comes packed with a ton of great features. You're getting full Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, as well as Samsung's new Crystal 4k processor here at a new price of $377.99 - a full $40 cheaper than it's original RRP.

View Deal

LG BX 55-inch 4K OLED TV: $1,496.99 $1,196.99 at Amazon

Because there aren't a ton of discounts happening on OLED TVs right now, we can say with confidence that this BX OLED deal is the best you can buy right now. It's a 2020 OLED that usually sells for close to $1,500 that's on sale for $300 off the MSRP.

Samsung 75-inch Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2,199 $1,497 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED TV series is beloved for its bright and colorful pictures, and the Q70T - new for 2020 - is no exception. Like all other QLED TVs, the Q70T comes equipped with Samsung's Tizen smart platform and the Quantum Processor 4K for improved upscaling. It's $700 off its regular price this week.

Sony X950H 75-inch 4K TV: $3,499.99 $2,398 at Amazon

We loved the new-and-improved Sony X950H (2020) that came out earlier this year. Sporting significantly improved sound and Sony's Ultimate X1 Processor, this 4K TV is equipped to upscale content with the best of them making it a perfect 75-inch screen. It doesn't hurt, also, that it's available ahead of Cyber Monday for $1,100 off!

View Deal

Samsung Q90T QLED 4K TV: $3,799 $2,597 at Amazon

The Samsung Q90T QLED TV is probably the best 4K LED-LCD you can buy in 2020 with direct full array lighting, a peak brightness of over 2,000 nits in HDR and phenomenally wide viewing angles. It's got Alexa built-in and uses Samsung's exceptional Tizen OS smart platform. It's still expensive, but with $1,200 off its regular price, it's more affordable than it's ever been.

Optoma UHD30 4K Gaming Projector: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Your TV or monitor too small for gaming? Then you'll want a gaming projector. The Optoma UHD30 can give you a screen up to 120 inches in size, and with its 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p, 120Hz at 4K) and HDR10 support, paired with its extremely low input lag and a $200 saving, it really is game on.



Amazon Cyber Monday appliance deals

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker

View Deal

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.

View Deal

Cuisinart GR-150P1 GR-150 Griddler Deluxe (brushed stainless steel) $299 $127.95 at Amazon

Save $170 on this quality griddle from Cuisinart. It can be used in six different griddling-configurations: contact grill, panini press, full griddle, full grill, half grill, half griddle, top melt. It also features a Integrated drip tray, a cleaning/scraping tool, has dishwasher-safe accessories, and comes with an instructions/recipe book.

View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $204.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $95 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum deals

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum: $259.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Perfect for pet owners, Amazon has the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum includes specialized pet tools to reach to clean up all that pesky pet hair and it's one of the cheapest we've seen so far.

View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $422 at Amazon

If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 on sale for just $422. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist, for precise cleaning.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $427.97 at Amazon

Save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time, a direct drive motor head for powerful cleaning and a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 micronsView Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: $599.99 $559.99 at Amazon

This fantastic Cyber Monday Dyson deal sees the Cyclone V10 Animal slashed by $40. A torque drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt, while a 60-minute runtime gives you enough time to vacuum your whole home on a single charge.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $599.50 $546.90 at Amazon

You can get the powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum on sale for $546.90 – it's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it does save you $50. The cordless vacuum works on carpets and hard-wood floors and provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time.

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $249 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 4 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: $599 $559.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – This deal saves you $40 on the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest iPad, with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and 12MP rear camera.

View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday laptop deals

ASUS VivoBook 15: $699 $479 at Amazon

If you need a new laptop ASAP, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is a good bet. It doesn't have the most RAM or largest SSD of any laptop we've ever seen, but it does come stocked with an AMD Quad-Core R5-3500U CPU and AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, so it's more than equipped to handle your typical workday tasks.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14-inch convertible laptop: $729.99 $663.12 at Amazon

If you're looking for a lightweight, portable, and highly versatile laptop, look no further than the excellent Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 - on sale right now at Amazon. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, you've got plenty of power under the hood here too, alongside an attractive well-built chassis that's capable of both laptop, and tablet modes.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) 13-inch tablet: $899 $727 at Amazon

While not exactly a traditional laptop, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs in such a huge amount of power in a small space it's far more capable than most tablets. 8GB of RAM, a 10th gen Intel Core i5, and a 128GB SSD are the specs on this baseline version, which is now seeing a $170 price cut at Amazon. Note - the type cover is not included in this deal, but you can pick it up separately for $109 currently.

View Deal

2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $929 at Amazon

Quick - the MacBook Air is available for just $849.99 right now - that's a stunning discount thanks to a $70 price cut. That's some serious value for money.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $1,199 $839 at Amazon

This was one of Amazon's best offers over last year's Black Friday and we're seeing it even cheaper now. You'll struggle to find an 8GB / 256GB configuration of the more recent Surface Pro 7 out there, so if you need big specs and you're not fussed about the latest gear we'd point you here this week.

View Deal

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,699.99 $1,597.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - We liked the Omen 15 quite a bit when we reviewed it earlier this year, so it's easy to recommend this deal over at Amazon where you can save a bit of money and get an Intel Core i7-10750H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q, 32GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 300Hz 15.6-inch FHD display.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus S15: $2,999 $2,549 at Amazon

Asus' Zephyrus laptops are always extremely stylish, and the S15 is no different. With this model, you're getting a sleek gaming laptop packed with an RTX 2080 Super and 32GB of RAM, making it one heck of a performer. For Cyber Monday you can save $450. View Deal

Samsung SR650 Series 27-inch 1080p Monitor for Business $229.36 $179.99 from Amazon

Save $49.37 on this excellent business monitor from Samsung. This monitor's 1080p 27-inch screen is perfect to use as your main monitor either for a desktop or laptop PC. It has an IPS panel, which means that colours will look bright and vibrant and it has plenty of connectivity, with a built in USB hub. It can even rotate 90 degrees so you can view documents in portrait view. Oh, and its Eye Saver and Flicker Free modes reduce eye-strain. An excellent choice for the business user.

View Deal

Samsung Business 34-inch 3440x1440 Ultrawide Curved Monitor for Business $593.21 $479.99 from Amazon

Save $113.22 on this superb ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. As long as you have the desk real estate, ultrawide monitors look fantastic and basically do away with the need for a second monitor. This one's fantastic for the business user with the laptop or desktop PC to power it. It has HDMI, USB-C and DisplayPort connectivity, a 100Hz refresh rate, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a highly adjustable stand. It also comes with a 3-year warrantee, so you know it's a quality product.

View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday headphone and audio deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

CHECK BACK SOON For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $169. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $109 at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $199.95 at Amazon. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $349 $199 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones seem to have settled on a $299 price tag, recently, but this $199 deal shaves an extra $100 off their regular price, making them an exceptional value for travelers and home office workers. If you need some zen time, these are a one-way ticket to silent work days.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of TechRadar's top-rated headphones by $72. That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but it doesn't seem like it will last long. You may find cheaper headphones on Cyber Monday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the wireless earbuds down to just $79.99. That's great value for money when you consider competitor pricing right now, and a great chance to test out these beginner true wireless earbuds.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds: $189 $99.99 at Amazon

Excellent running earphones with a comfortable fit and precise sound, these true wireless buds come highly recommended. The regular non-"Active" buds are even cheaper at Amazon too.View Deal

Sennheiser 450BT Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $199.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Sennheiser is one of the top names in headphones because it offers some of the best sound quality of any manufacturer. This pair of Bluetooth headphones not only offers great sound quality but, on top of that, great noise cancellation, too.View Deal

Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones: $349 $199 on Amazon

If you're buying for an audiophile, you can't do any better than these Philips Fidelio X3 Open-Back Headphones - they're perfect for perusing your vinyl collection or critically listening to CD collection.View Deal

Etymotic Research ER4XR Precision Earphones: $349 $199 at Amazon

Of course, if you're after precise audio quality to the nth degree, check out this deal on the Etymotic ER4XR Precision Earphones. Usually these things go for over $350, but for the next few weeks they're down under $200. View Deal

JBL Club One wireless over-ear headphones: $349.95 $249.95 at Amazon

These premium wireless headphones have been given a huge $100 discount. These over-ear cans come with 40mm custom graphene drivers for a powerful, high fidelity sound.View Deal

JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 on these JBL true wireless earbuds, which come with up to 20 hours of battery life, ambient aware and TalkThru modes, and sweat resistance.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $379. at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $20 price cut at Amazon. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Smartwatch: $249 $129.99 at Amazon

For all those gym buffs out there, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is the perfect fitness companion. The Vivoactive 3 helps you monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and keeps an eye on how you handle stress, plus has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. We actually saw this watch on sale for a few dollars more over Black Friday last year.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch: $249.95 $189 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $189 at Amazon - that's an extra $40 off the Black Friday price of $229.99 last year. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $90 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $90 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

SEGA Genesis Mini: $79.99 $49.97 at Amazon

While it didn't receive the fanfare of the SNES Classic or NES Classic, the SEGA Genesis Mini is a time capsule to the 16-bit era, allowing you to play over 40 legendary games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, Golden Axe and more on your HD or 4K TV.View Deal

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Amazon

BACK IN STOCK The Nintendo Switch is back in stock, though unfortunately it won't ship in time for the holidays. The good news, however, is that this deal is for the rare Animal Crossing Edition of the console that's been in high demand ever since the game launched earlier this year. We'd grab one before they go again.

View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch): $ 59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Nintendo and Amazon are offering a scary good deal on Luigi's Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch. Usually this action-platformer goes for $59.99 but ahead of Cyber Monday it's down to just $39.99. Have a player two? Change between Luigi and Gooigi in single player, or let a friend play as Gooigi for 2-player co-op.View Deal

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

One of the bigger launches on Nintendo Switch last year, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening re-imagines the Game Boy game as a 2.5D adventure game with a new art style. If you missed out on this game over 20 years ago, now's the time to check it out.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4 or Xbox One | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 50% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion. Legion will work on Xbox One or PS4 - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox Series X/S you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.View Deal

PS4's best game is on sale this week! The Last of Us Part II (PS4): $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

What's looking like the best game of 2020 is already on sale at Amazon for half-off its regular price. The Last of Us Part II is Sony and NaughtyDog's generation-defining follow-up to The Last of Us and sees an older and more mature Ellie coming to grips with Joel's decisions in the first game. It's well-worth picking up at this price. View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Another great PS4 game worth picking up on Cyber Monday is Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Studios that follows a samurai as he attempts to stem the Mongolian invasion of Tsushima. It's Assassin's Creed meets feudal Japan, and it's amazing.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (PS4): $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

For older fans of fighting games, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection combines one of the best fighters in recent memory with all of the additional content released for the game into one ultimate package. If you liked the brutal fatalities of old Mortal Kombat games, you're really going to like seeing them on the PS4.View Deal

Marvel's Avengers (PS4 or Xbox One): $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers feels like a cross between an action brawler like God of War or Batman: Arkham City and a massively multiplayer game like Destiny 2. In it, you'll control one of six of the world's mightiest heroes as you take down AIM, all while leveling up their powers and finding the best gear to raise their stats. View Deal

LEGO Marvel Collection (PS4): $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon

If you're buying for a little one that loves super heroes, the LEGO Marvel Collection on PS4 is a phenomenal deal. This collection combines three games in the LEGO Marvel franchise (LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Super Heroes 2 and Avengers) in one, for over 40 hours of fun, family-friendly gameplay. View Deal

Gears 5 (Xbox One, Digital Code): $59.99 $9.99 at Amazon

This deal isn't advertised heavily, but right now Amazon is selling Gears 5 digital codes for Xbox One for as little as $10. The six entry in the main Gears storyline follows Kait Diaz again and sees the return of several iconic faces. Toss in a few great multiplayer modes and 120Hz support on Xbox Series S/X, and it's a must-own for any Xbox gamer out there.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One, Digital Code): $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

One of the best Metroid-vania style games in years, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is on sale at Amazon this week for half-off its regular price of $29.99. The code works for both the Xbox One and PC versions of the game, and once claimed can be downloaded on the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X if you happen to get one of those later on this holiday season.View Deal

Samsung 49-inch CRG9 3440x1440 Curved Gaming Monitor, Black $1499.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $500 on this superb ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. This is the monitor we'd go for if you like to do a bit of PC gaming on the side. This QLED monitor boasts all the latest monitor tech including 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2 (for ultra-smooth gaming), HDR color with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits (it's very bright), and connectivity options that will let you connect another device to it and view it picture-by-picture.

View Deal

Western Digital WD Blue SN550 1TB: $124 $94 at Amazon

If you can find a 1TB NVMe SSD for less than $100, that's an awesome deal on its own. However, if you can find an NVMe SSD that's less than $100 and it's from Western Digital, it's an amazing deal - and that's exactly what you get with the WD Blue SN550 for $94 at Amazon. View Deal

SK Hynix Gold P31 1TB Internal SSD: $224.99 $134.99 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the fastest SK Hynix SSD ever for just $134.99. The internal SSD also the world’s first 128-layer NAND flash-based consumer SSD and boasts best-in-class read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s. View Deal

The best SSD deal SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB SATA Internal SSD $154.99 $89 at Amazon

This is one of our favorite Cyber Monday sales. Amazon is offering $40 off this SK Hynix Gold S31 SSD. This best-in-class drive offers impressive sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s and ships with a five year warranty. View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $45 off this Razer gaming headset, allowing you to pick up a high-quality gaming headset for even less. If green isn't your color, it also comes in matte black.

Amazon Cyber Monday smartphone deals

iPhone XS - Space Grey - Refurbished (256GB, Unlocked): $699.99 $521.95 at Amazon

Don't worry iPhone owners, Amazon isn't giving you the cold shoulder. In fact, this refurbished iPhone XS deal chops $700 off the price of the phone. The caveat here is that it's only compatible with GSM carrier networks such as, T-Mobile and AT&T - so double-check that before you buy one.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 64GB: $799 $524.99 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software, and a snazzy design. Get it for $370 off during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB (Unlocked): $649 $499 at Amazon

It may not be as versatile as the Galaxy S10+, but the S10 Lite has many of the same features as Samsung's flagship phone at a much more reasonable price. This handset comes stocked with 8GB of RAM, a 48MP camera and a 6.7-inch Infinity Display, and right now it's $150 off the regular price. View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB (Unlocked): $999 $799 at Amazon

If you're chasing after the latest specs in an Android smartphone, check out this deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro that has 12GB of RAM, a 120Hz display, a 48 MP Quad Camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor. It's 5G-ready and, for this week, $200 off its regular price.View Deal

Motorola Razr 5G foldable: $1,399 $999 on Amazon

Pick up the Motorola Razr 5G for a whopping $400 off with this Cyber Monday deal. The Razr 5G is a refined version of the Motorola Razr 2019, featuring slightly better specs and, of course, 5G connectivity. View Deal

Motorola Edge (black): $699 $399 on Amazon

Pick up this affordable flagship for mid-range price with this incredible $300 off Cyber Monday deal. The Motorola Edge packs flagship specs, a triple rear camera system, smooth 90Hz refresh rate waterfall display, and a 4,500mAh battery.View Deal

Moto G Stylus (purple gradient): $299 $195 on Amazon

Pick up the Moto G Stylus with a huge 35% off discount with this early Cyber Monday deal. The phone's stylus is its strong point, but its 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display, triple rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery aren't too shabby, either.

Moto G Power (black): $249 $179 on Amazon

The Moto G Power gets a massive 30% price cut with this Cyber Monday deal. The G Power's perk is in the name – a 5,000mAh battery that'll last over two days, and maybe into three. But the triple rear camera (main, ultra-wide, and macro) is attractive, too, along with a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display.

Amazon Cyber Monday camera deals

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III: $749.99 $649 at Amazon

Save $100 on one of the best compact cameras you can buy today. The G7X Mark III combines a large 20.1MP 1-inch sensor with a versatile 24-100mm lens and some powerful video features, including 4K video recording, a 3.5mm mic input and YouTube livestreaming.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix GH5 4K Digital Camera: $1,997.99 $1,297.99 on Amazon

The Lumix GH5 is the latest in the line of Panasonic's top-of-the-range GH series of mirrorless cameras, which over the years have carved out a niche for themselves among videographers thanks to their breadth of movie-making features. It's certainly one of the best 4K camera solutions out there, if not the best, and it's on sale this week for $700 off the regular price.View Deal

Canon 6D Mark II + 24-105mm STM lens: $2,399 $1,699 at Amazon

Save 29% on this entry-level full-frame model and 24-105mm kit lens, the perfect starter camera for anybody looking to get serious about their photography. With traditional DSLR controls and a whole world of lenses at your fingertips, this could the one to kickstart your new passion.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday toy deals

Air Hogs Star Trek U.S.S Enterprise Drone: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Take the helm of the Enterprise with these out-of-this-world deal on the Air Hogs Star Trek drone, on sale today for $89.99 at Amazon. It might not have a warp engine but with a 2.4Ghz remote communication for precise, long-distance control, it's as good as a working replica as we're going to get for under $100.View Deal

Coup: $14.99 $11.24 at Amazon

Coup is a deductive card game where you try to discern the roles of your opponents while concealing your own. You can claim to be the Duke and rake in money, but if you're called out, you lose your card. It's an exciting battle of wits for two to six players.View Deal

Codenames: $19.95 $14.88 at Amazon

Not the cheapest we've seen Codenames in the past year, but pretty damn close. This intense and exciting (but fairly short to play) word game is ideal for family play during the holidays, and is recommended for ages 14 and up. View Deal

Exploding Kittens Party Pack: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

With original art from The Oatmeal, Exploding Kittens is like a game of Russian Roulette where you try your best not to pick up the exploding kitten. You'll do this by using cards to see what's coming up in the deck, and pass extra turns to your opponents. It's fun, fast and supports up to 10 players.View Deal

Azul from Plan B Games: $39.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Azul is a tile placing game that has you constructing a mosaic and attempting to score more points than your opponents. Extra points are on offer for collecting sets of the same color of tile, or for creating particular patterns, while there are penalties for taking tiles that you're unable to use. Games take about a half-hour, and it supports two to four players ages 8+.View Deal

Mysterium: $54.99 $35.96 at Amazon

Mysterium tasks you with solving, well, a mystery. (Duh!) Each night players work to uncover the mystery of Warwick Manor using clues provided to them by a spiritual entity. Together, they'll have to figure out the weapon, location, and identity of the murderer which makes it like a better version of the classic Clue. It's for two to seven players aged 10+.View Deal

Terraforming Mars: $69.95 $41.99 at Amazon

A great price for a popular sci-fi game about colonizing the red planet. It's a co-op and competitive game at the same time, for 1-5 players, as you each complete projects in an effort to become the most successful corporation on Mars.

Clue: Star Wars Edition: $45.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Themed around the Death Star plans rather than a murder, players have to suss out which planet Darth Vader is going to destroy next, which room the Death Star plans are in and which escape vehicle is going to be used. The board is worth owning alone if you're a Star Wars fan. View Deal

Lego Star Wars Luke's Landspeeder: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

This tableau from the first Star Wars film takes us back to where Luke's story really starts, and it's perfect for fans of the original film. It features Luke, C3PO and a Jawa, as well as a rocky outcrop. It's $6 or 20% off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan's Hut: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

Another set from the original Star Wars film (at exactly the same price, with the same discount and everything) is this scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi's hut. It includes Obi-Wan, as well as Luke, R2D2 and a Tusken Raider, and again would be great for big Star Wars fans.

Lego Star Wars Duel on Mustafar: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Love or hate the prequel trilogy, you've got to agree that one of the more iconic scenes was the duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan. This set lets you recreate that scene (and skew the outcome if you prefer), complete with a few moving elements.

When does the Amazon Cyber Monday sale start?

Amazon Black Friday deals started Monday, October 26 and Cyber Monday deals popped up on amazon.com/CyberMonday at midnight on November 28, 2020. Amazon's Cyber Monday sales run all the way through Monday, November 30.

Amazon Cyber Monday vs Black Friday: which is better?

There's not a huge difference, to be honest. Some deals carry over from one deals day to the next, but you'll find mostly equivalent deals on both days. That said, Amazon's Black Friday deals began weeks ahead of its Cyber Monday sales that will likely only last until about Thursday or Friday in the first week of December.

We think both days are a bit better in terms of sales than Amazon's stand-alone Amazon Prime Day event that happened earlier this year, but that's up for debate.

See more offers with our roundup of the best deals from the Walmart Cyber Monday and Best Buy Cyber Monday sale events.