Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals 2022: plenty of great deals still available

If you missed out earlier this weekend, fear not – there are plenty of amazing Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals still live.

This year's Black Friday sale event is over, but a small number of equally eye-catching Cyber Monday deals are beginning to appear – with Shark vacuums once again proving the subject of big savings.

We're seeing discounts being offered on some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, as well as the best robot vacuums, at retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Shark itself, meaning now is as good a time as any to pick up one of the brand's popular cleaning machines.

Below, we've highlighted our pick of the Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals, and shared advice on where, when and how to bag the biggest bargains in 2022.

Many of the best Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals have rolled on through the weekend and into the following week, as the 'sale event of the year' continues in earnest. We've highlighted our pick of the sales below, and detailed the best retailers to check out if you want to go the bargain hunt alone.

Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals: under $200

(opens in new tab) Shark Navigator Lift-Away: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Savings of $100 on a Shark vacuum is always a win, but we particularly love to see it on one with a high customer rating of 4.6/5 on Best Buy. This makes for a fantastic budget-friendly upgrade, or a change of steering if you've never experienced the joy of Shark's advanced swivel.

(opens in new tab) Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll: was $230 now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've only ever seen the Shark ZU503AMZ listed as being cheaper once, and that price came in November last year. $169.99, though, is still a stellar saving on this corded Shark vacuum that comes with a self-cleaning brushroll, an upholstery tool, a pet crevice tool, a multi-surface cleaning tool and, of course, a HEPA Filter.

(opens in new tab) Shark HV322 Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum: was $199 now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Any vacuum that boasts LED headlights and the word 'rocket' in its name gets an automatic thumbs up from us. The Shark HV322 has both of those things, as well as an extra-large dust cup and specialized pet tools that capture embedded pet hair on all surfaces. If you've got a particularly messy furry friend, this is a deal worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $144 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a big discount on a powerful and versatile cordless stick vacuum from Shark. It offers powerful suction and a specially designed brushroll that's suitable for carpets and hard floors. The anti-hair wrap technology is a big convenience boost, too, so it won't snag in the roll. In a home where hair is a problem, this is a massive time-saver worth investing in - especially now it's over $100 off.

Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals: over $200

(opens in new tab) Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum: was $449 now $298 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shark's self-emptying AV2501S cleaner is one of the best robot vacuums around, and it's never, ever been cheaper. Amazon is offering a record-setting 46% off its list price right now, which is saving we don't expect to see bettered this Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum: was $449 now $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Take a huge $150 off this mid-range robot vacuum from Shark that also has mopping capabilities. Not only does it now have a budget price, but you're getting two small appliances in one here. It boasts Matrix Cleaning navigation, which we certainly prefer as it work better at ensuring every single spot on your floor is... well, spotless.

(opens in new tab) Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Vacuum: was $449 now $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This rose gold version of the Shark Vertex upright vacuum is $200 off, which gives you a hefty saving on a top-rated vacuum cleaner. It boasts a self-cleaning brushroll and is praised for its impressive suctioning prowess.

(opens in new tab) Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with IQ Display: was $500 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Shark Vertex Pro is a versatile vacuum that can clean up high, as well as under furniture with low clearance. It has a bendable wand that enables the cleaner to reach in tight gaps, while also making it more compact for easy storage. Amazon's Cyber Monday deal is just $30 off being the best we've ever seen for this particular cordless model.

(opens in new tab) Shark Stratos Cordless with Clean Sense IQ, DuoClean PowerFins HairPro: was $499.99 now $425 at Shark (opens in new tab)

The bestselling Shark Stratos Cordless is an even more tempting purchase with $75 off its price (when promo code DEAL15 is applied). We were big fans of the suction, flexible wand and Clean Sense IQ in our review (opens in new tab), and awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars. We're not sure if it'll be discounted any more than this, but at $75 off and with free shipping, this is a prety good deal.

3 of the best Shark vacuum cleaners to look for on Cyber Monday

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ300UKT] $249.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (known as the Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins (IZ662H) in the US) is a versatile vacuum that can clean up high, as well as under furniture with low clearance. It has a bendable wand that enables the cleaner to reach in tight gaps, while also making it more compact for easy storage. We're already seeing an up to 23% price cut on this model right now so hopefully, we'll see deeper discounts on Cyber Monday. For Flexible stick

Powerful suction

Anti-hair wrap technology Against Heavy

Noisy in use Shark WandVac 2.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV270UK $112.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $117.35 (opens in new tab) at wayfair (opens in new tab) $129.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Shark WandVac is a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner that’s ideal for small clean-up tasks. It’s lightweight and great for cleaning up high but its run time is only 16 minutes, and its dust cup fills up very quickly so it’s not designed to clean your entire home. For Lightweight

Strong suction

Easy to empty Against Noisy

Much shorter battery life Shark Bagless Cylinder Pet Vacuum [CZ250UKT] $349.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) at Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) at Sharkclean (opens in new tab) This cylinder vacuum has a worthy spot in this guide for so many reasons. Because it's a Shark it is packed with familiar features such as a flexible wand and an anti-hair wrap brush roll - things which are always useful to have on a vacuum cleaner. At $399, it's well-priced in comparison to cordless vacuums. For Large dust cup

Comfortable handle

Good pick-up Against Bulky to store

Brushroll can’t be switched off

How can I get the best Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals?

1. Wait for record-low prices if you can

We've seen record-low prices on come Shark vacuum cleaners this year. So, while we're already seeing great deals on some models in the US and the UK, we expect to see some of them drop even lower closer to the actual sale event. If you need a new Shark vacuum cleaner now and you're seeing a good deal, take advantage.

2. Expensive doesn't mean better quality

When there are deals everywhere and everything is discounted, you might be tempted to choose a premium brand like Dyson for its popularity and its design choices. However, when it comes to vacuum cleaners, a high price tag doesn't often equate to better quality and performance. For example, Shark’s vacuum cleaners are more affordable than Dyson’s and can match them in suction power. If you don't need anything sleek, lightweight, and "high-tech," then a great deal on a Shark vacuum cleaner might be better for you in the long run than a hard-to-resist deal on an expensive Dyson model.

3. Model names and numbers might differ per region

If you've got your eye on a model but cannot find it on any retail sites, it might be that it's got a different name or model number. We've found that some Shark models are called something else, depending on the region. Be sure to check out our reviews, as they often say if a Shark vacuum has a different model name or number.

