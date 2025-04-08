Walmart has a massive sale on Shark vacuums - spring savings starting at just $64
Spring has officially sprung, and if you're looking for a new vacuum to jumpstart your spring cleaning, Walmart has just launched a massive sale on Shark vacuums. The retailer has record-low prices on some of Shark's best-selling upright and robot vacuums, with up to 50% off in savings and prices starting at just $68.
Whether you're looking for a budget upright vacuum or a high-tech robot vac, Walmart's sale has you covered with a wide range of shark vacuums on sale. Many of the vacuum deals listed below have been reviewed here at TechRadar and are in our best vacuum and best Shark vacuum buying guides, allowing you to do some research before you buy.
A few highlights include the top-rated Shark Steam Pocket mop on sale for only $68, the powerful Shark Matrix robot vacuum on sale for $249, and the best-selling Navigator Lift-Away XL vacuum on sale for $150.
Shop more of Walmart's best Shark vacuum deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.
Walmart's spring Shark vacuum sale
Walmart's cheapest Shark vacuum is actually a mop. The top-rated Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop is on sale for only $68. The mop cleans hard floors with powerful steam instead of harsh chemicals and features two different settings: dust and mop.
If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL on sale for $150. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
This fantastic device has powerful suction to clean any surface, from carpets to hardwood floors. Its low-profile design lets you reach under furniture with ease. When cleaning above-floor areas, you can simply detach the hand vac and enjoy lightweight convenience. Today's deal from Walmart shaves $90 off the retail price.
It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.
The Stratos is one of Shark's most powerful cordless vacuums, making it a top choice for anyone with pets or messy kids. The cordless vacuum features up to 50 minutes of run time and includes a Hepa filtration and anti-allergen complete seal to capture and trap over 99.9% of dust, allergens, and odor.
Walmart has a $169 discount on the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction on carpets and hardwood floors, and the Shark app allows you to set cleaning schedules from anywhere. Perhaps the best feature is its self-emptying base, which can hold up to 60 days of dirt.
Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is $50 off at Walmart. You get deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris, plus the multi-surface brush roll combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.
