Walmart has a massive sale on Shark vacuums - spring savings starting at just $64

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum:

was $399

now $198 at Walmart

It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.