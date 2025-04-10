Don't miss this deal on Shark's best cordless vacuum at Walmart

If your current vacuum cleaner just isn’t cutting it any more, you need one of the best cordless vacuums – and ideally with a good discount. Well, luckily enough, one of the best vacuums you can buy is now on offer as you can get the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum at Walmart for $229 (was $279).

The $50 discount doesn’t quite bring it down to its Black Friday price, but it’s still a very tempting deal because it's a great price for a quality vacuum.

The Shark Detect Pro Cordless offers three deep-cleaning technologies, which includes the ability to detect hidden dirt, sense edges and corners for increased suction power, and automatically detect different floor types and adjust accordingly.

If you’re keen to cut back on dust and dander for less, the Shark Detect Pro Cordless is appealing. It provides good suction and a lightweight build, which makes it a good all-rounder for most people’s needs.

Today's best Shark cordless vacuum deal

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum: was $279 now $229 at Walmart The Shark Detect Pro Cordless is one of the best vacuums you can buy if you need something to handle a mixture of different floor types. It offers automatic power adjustment as needed while also being lightweight and maneuverable. Its different suction modes handle mostly everything, and it can capture and trap over 99.97% of dust and allergens. It isn’t the most powerful around, but it’s a solid all-rounder which will suit the average home well. It's now at a great low price at Walmart.

The Shark Detect Pro Cordless is worthy of topping our look at the best vacuum cleaners, thanks to its many great smart features. Most homes have a mixture of floor types and this vacuum cleaner keeps up with that.

If your pets are numerous or extra hairy, you may wish to consider one of the best vacuums for pet hair instead, but for the typical home, the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum will keep you happy and your floors clean.

Shark is a reliable name in the industry thanks to its well-made technology. It has a PowerFins multi-surface brush roll, which gives continuous cleaning contact so it can dig deep into your carpet.

At all times, a real-time LED display illuminates when sensors detect high amounts of debris, changing color as the area is cleaned so you know when you’re winning. Doesn’t that sound instantly more exciting than your regular vacuum?

If you want to research a little more, the best Dyson vacuum cleaner could be better for you. We also have many robot vacuum deals around if you’d prefer to be completely hands-off with your cleaning.