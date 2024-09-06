Save a massive $450 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge at Best Buy
Get an AI-powered next-generation laptop for under $1,000
Copilot-powered laptops appear to be all the rage at the moment and Samsung is at the forefront of bringing the latest technology to your fingertips. At full price, these types of laptops are quite a lot of money but with this deal, you can bag the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge at Best Buy for $899.99 (was $1,349.99)
We track all the latest laptop deals so you don't have to – and if you want a recently launched device with impressive specs, then the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is a great shout.
We've only seen a better deal on this device once before but you had to trade in one of your old devices to get extra savings. This offer at Best Buy is just a flat discount available to everyone.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge deal
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was $1,349.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy
Thanks to this great deal, you can grab the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for a brilliant low price of $899.99. The Copilot-powered machine performs admirably with a Snapdragon X Elite 3.4GHz processor and 16GB of RAM that do all the heavy lifting. The 14-inch Dynamic 3K AMOLED 2X touchscreen not only looks good but keeps the overall weight remarkably low. Altogether, if you need a modern device that offers fantastic all-around performance and excellent multitasking capabilities then this is a great laptop at a great price.
As the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge has only recently been released, it hasn't yet made it onto our list of the best laptops, but that doesn't mean it isn't worthy of a place. Our Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge review is hot off the press and states that the laptop has "zippy performance with a great display".
If you already own a Galaxy phone, then you might want to grab this laptop before any others. The chatbot tools like Recall look like game changers and Copilot should help you find anything you need faster than ever before.
This is a perfect laptop for hybrid and remote workers who need flexibility. And once you're finished with work, it doubles up nicely as a device for sitting back and watching your favorite TV show.
If this deal isn't right for you and you want something even more portable, then have a look at one of the many MacBook Air deals. And if you decide that you don't need anything as large as a laptop, head over to our best tablets guide for more ideas.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.