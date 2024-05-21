Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop is a trifecta of next-gen AI power

Samsung is heralding the “next generation of AI PCs” with the launch of its new Galaxy Book4 Edge. Initially revealed during Microsoft’s AI Era event, the laptop is a unique combination of hardware and software from three of the biggest tech corporations in the world, with artificial intelligence at the center of it all.

Inside, it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, a chipset that the developer claims is twice as fast as its old x86 hardware. Much of its speed is thanks to the laptop’s NPU (neural processing unit), which promises up to 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of processing power. NPUs, if you’re unfamiliar with them, are dedicated processors that use AI to boost a computer’s performance further.

Besides Qualcomm, Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 Edge has tech from Microsoft and Google, although the former is much more prevalent. The device is a Copilot + PC, meaning it harnesses Microsoft’s AI to power certain features. You can access your mobile device “via Copilot voice prompts” to set alarms, send messages, retrieve contacts, and more. It also introduces Recall, a new chatbot tool that records everything you do on the laptop.

As far as we can tell, the single Google feature making an appearance is Circle to Search. Just like on the Galaxy S24, circling or highlighting an object on screen allows you to look it up on Google Search.

Hardware specs

As you probably have already guessed by the inclusion of Circle to Search, the Book4 Edge has a touchscreen. It's a 14-inch or 16-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display – Boasting a “wide color volume” covering 120 percent of the DCI-P3. Keeping in the theme of high-quality, the display features an anti-reflective coating.

The 14-inch Bok4 Edge clocks in at 3.4 lbs (1.16 kg) and 10.9 mm thick, while the 16-inch model is a little thicker at 12.3 mm but weighs just 2.6 lbs (1.55 kg). So, no matter which configuration you buy, you’ll receive an ultra-portable laptop.

Samsung claims the Galaxy Book4 Edge can last “up to 22 hours" for video playback and supports “Super Fast Charging.” According to the announcement, the 16-inch model can charge up to 40 percent in about 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Other notable features include support for Wi-Fi 7, 1TB of storage, and Samsung Knox to protect the machine against cyberattacks.

Pre-orders are currently open for the Galaxy Book4 Edge in the United States, with prices starting at $1,349.99, and it comes in Sapphire Blue. The shipping date is set for June 18. No word on when it’ll be released to other countries or for how much, but the laptop is scheduled to roll out to multiple European countries including the UK, Spain, and France.

While we have you, be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best laptops for 2024.