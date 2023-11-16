BT's Fibre 2 is free for 3 months and comes with a £50 Reward Card!

Searching in the Black Friday sales for the best broadband deals on the market? We may have found the perfect option. This is because BT has put its popular Fibre 2 package on sale, and the provider is boasting that you'll "pay nothing on ultrafast speeds until spring 2024."

As a result, if you sign up for a 24-month contract before 7 December, you'll receive three months for free and a £50 Reward Card that you can spend anywhere that accepts Mastercard. After month three of your 24-month contract, the broadband package will cost you £35.99 per month. It also comes without any upfront fees.

This particular package is one of the country's most popular broadband plans. It's easy to see why, too. After all, the 74Mbps average download speeds provided will be more than quick enough to allow your family to stream, game, and download in HD on lots of devices at once. As a result, it's a great option for busy and connected households. Reassuringly, with this particular package, BT also provides you with a 'Stay Fast Guarantee' of 34Mbps.

Searching for something cheaper or quicker? With Black Friday just around the corner, some of the best Black Friday broadband deals might be just what you're looking for.

OUR BT BROADBAND DEAL

BT Fibre 2 broadband (74Mbps) | free for three months, then £35.99 p/m | 24-month contract | £0 upfront fee | + £50 BT Reward Card

When you sign-up to this Black Friday deal with BT, there's nothing to pay for the first three months of your 24-month contract. Plus, there's nothing to pay upfront and you receive a £50 Reward Card when your connection is up-and-running. After three months, you'll be charged £35.99 per month. This particular package is good for busy and connected households as it provides average download speeds of 74Mbps. You also receive a 'Stay Fast Guarantee' of 34Mbps. If you want to make the most of this deal then you'll have to be quick as it expires on 7 December.

Why is BT such a popular broadband provider?

For more than a decade now, BT has been one of the UK's most popular internet service providers. It has also firmly gained a reputation as one of the country's best and most reliable, too.

The company's relationship with EE (which it owns) is changing, meaning EE is now technically the flagship broadband provider. However, for now, at least, BT still offers a fantastic selection of reliable and fast broadband options, as well as great customer service options and some of the best broadband and TV deals on the market.

However, as great as BT is, there are some downsides to partnering with the company. For example, both Virgin Media and EE offer faster speeds. This is because BT's fastest option only provides speeds up to 900Mbps, whereas Virgin offers packages quicker than 1Gbps and EE has now launched a 1.6Gbps option.

Similarly, unless they're on offer (like this one), BT's packages tend to be much more expensive than the ones offered by the likes of Plusnet or TalkTalk. So if you're looking for the cheapest possible deal and this one doesn't suit you, BT may not be the best provider for you.

Interested in seeing all of the best, cheapest and quickest broadband deals on the market today? Head over to our best broadband deals page. Alternatively, pop your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all of the deals currently available at your address.

Loading...