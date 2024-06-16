NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, June 17 (game #106)

Monday's Strands is not the most difficult one ever, but you still might find a few hints to be helpful. If that's the case, scroll down.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #106) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Picking up the pieces

NYT Strands today (game #106) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHIP

BARD

POOL

STUB

STIR

SNOOP

NYT Strands today (game #106) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Game night

NYT Strands today (game #106) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: bottom, 3rd column • Last: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #106) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #106, are…

RISK

MONOPOLY

TROUBLE

CLUE

SORRY

BATTLESHIP

SPANGRAM: BOARDGAMES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was a relatively easy Strands game, despite the fact that I hadn't heard of a couple of the games in question (and despite one, CLUE, being named CLUEDO in the UK).

MONOPOLY and RISK both stood out right away, and once I knew what I was looking for, the spangram of BOARDGAMES was simple, too. That split the grid in half, and made it much easier to find the remaining answers. As I mentioned, I wasn't familiar with a couple – TROUBLE and SORRY – but once the spangram was in place there were only so many words that I could make from the remaining letters, so I picked those off one by one with a minimum of fuss.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

