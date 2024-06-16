NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, June 17 (game #372)

Another week, another set of Connections puzzles from the NYT to test your wits. Today's is a difficult one (when are they not?), so read on if you need some hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #372) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FIX

SHIP

HOLE

STAIN

TEMPERATURE

LINER

ANGLE

SPOT

BALM

EDUCATION

SEND

CRIME

MAIL

CORNER

GLOSS

POST

NYT Connections today (game #372) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: You'll need a stamp too

You'll need a stamp too Green: Mouth makeup

Mouth makeup Blue: In trouble

In trouble Purple: Can all be measured in one way

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #372) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DELIVER, AS A PACKAGE

GREEN: KINDS OF LIP MAKEUP

BLUE: PREDICAMENT

PURPLE: MEASURED IN DEGREES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #372) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #372, are…

YELLOW: DELIVER, AS A PACKAGE MAIL, POST, SEND, SHIP

MAIL, POST, SEND, SHIP GREEN: KINDS OF LIP MAKEUP BALM, GLOSS, LINER, STAIN

BALM, GLOSS, LINER, STAIN BLUE: PREDICAMENT CORNER, FIX, HOLE, SPOT

CORNER, FIX, HOLE, SPOT PURPLE: MEASURED IN DEGREES ANGLE, CRIME, EDUCATION, TEMPERATURE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

This is my first Connections failure in weeks, and I'm kinda annoyed about it. No, scratch that – I'm furious at myself, and a little miffed at the NYT.

I don't want this to sound like sour grapes, because I probably should have solved the blue 'predicament' group, which wasn't exactly impossible. However, the purple one is just stupid. How is EDUCATION 'measured in degrees'? Yes, a degree is a qualification in higher education – but it's not a measurement. Merriam-Webster defines a degree, as it relates to education, as "a title conferred on students by a college, university, or professional school on completion of a program of study." It's not a measurement. Or am I missing something?

That said, I made hard work of the other three groups too, so ultimately I have nobody to blame but myself. This was a hard puzzle, but it wasn't impossible. I'll chalk this one down as a bad day.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 16 June, game #371)

YELLOW: CURRENT SITUATION CONDITION, FORM, SHAPE, STATE

CONDITION, FORM, SHAPE, STATE GREEN: REMOTE RURAL AREA BUSH, COUNTRY, STICKS, WOODS

BUSH, COUNTRY, STICKS, WOODS BLUE: CLASSIC LAWN ORNAMENTS FLAMINGO, FOUNTAIN, GNOME, PINWHEEL

FLAMINGO, FOUNTAIN, GNOME, PINWHEEL PURPLE: ___ TALE FAIRY, FISH, FOLK, TALL