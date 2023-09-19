TechRadar Choice Awards 2023: Computing & gaming – vote for your winners!

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2023 are here, where we reward the best and most-loved tech available today – with some help from you.

Just below here, you can vote in our Computing and Gaming categories, though there are over 70 categories in the awards in total, and you can vote in them all right here if you prefer.

Our own computing and gaming experts produced the shortlists for these categories, but when it comes to choosing the final winners, we need your help!

You'll need to cast your vote before 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Tuesday October 3rd, 2023 for it to be counted.

At that time, we'll count your votes and then combine your choices with the votes of our expert judges to get the final results, and we'll announce the winners in our TechRadar Choice Awards Week, starting Monday October 23rd.

This is your chance to help the games and products you love the most to get some recognition for how good they are, so give them your support, and help us to honor the best of the best!

