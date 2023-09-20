TechRadar Choice Awards 2023 voting is open: choose your favorite tech available today!

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2023 are where we celebrate the most-loved tech innovations and products of the last year – and we need your help to choose them in our public voting.

This year, we have over 70 categories in our awards, with the vast majority available to vote on, ranging from phones, to laptops, to TVs, to earbuds, to air fryers, to ebikes… and so much more.

TechRadar's own editors and writers have created shortlists for the categories based on our reviews and expertise, and you can vote to help crown the final winners from those lists – you can put in your vote just below!

You'll need to vote before 00:01am PST / 03:01am EST / 08:01am BST on Tuesday October 3rd, 2023 for it to be counted.

After the deadline, we'll tally up your votes, and we'll combine them with the votes of our expert judges to get the final results – although this year, we're adding a new "Reader's Choice" award that's voted 100% by you, from the biggest products of the year. We'll announce the overall winners in our TechRadar Choice Awards Week, starting Monday October 23rd.

Just below, you can vote in every single category, but don't worry if you don't want to – use the links below to only vote in the sections that interest you the most.

If there are products or tech companies that really nailed it this year, and you want to make sure they get some recognition, this is your chance to push them over the line – add your support, and help us to honor the most deserving products you can buy today!

Vote in all categories below, or just in specific categories at: